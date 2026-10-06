Liveu And Airwise Announce Strategic Partnership To Deliver End-To-End Solution For Public Safety Situational Awareness

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The integrated solution pairs LiveU's resilient, low-latency video encoding at the edge and bonded IP transport with Airwise's fleet and pilot management, airspace awareness platform and scalable video distribution capabilities, giving public safety agencies a single, validated technology stack

HACKENSACK, N.J., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveU, a global leader in resilient wireless video transmission and connectivity solutions, and Airwise, a provider of drone fleet management and national airspace awareness software, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver an integrated, end-to-end solution for public safety drone operations. The collaboration connects two previously separate parts of a public safety drone workflow into a single validated stack: Airwise's fleet management, airspace awareness and video distribution tools help agencies fly compliantly, manage assets and get live video to every stakeholder who needs it, while LiveU's bonded connectivity move that video reliably from the field, at scale and with minimal latency.

“By combining resilient edge connectivity and low-latency video streaming with built-in fleet management and airspace compliance, we're delivering a turnkey solution that addresses every agency's operational needs,” said Alex Joyce, Head of Technology, LiveU Public Safety.“With a comprehensive set of tools working seamlessly in the background, agencies can launch operations at a moment's notice with complete confidence in their technology.”

Agencies today are often required to piece together video, connectivity, fleet management, and airspace compliance from multiple vendors that were never designed to work together. The joint LiveU and Airwise architecture simplifies this workflow by unifying mission controls, airspace compliance, and real-time video distribution into a single operational view for command decision makers.

“This strategic partnership enhances our ability to deliver a complete solution for public safety teams,” said John Powers, Chief Revenue Officer at Airwise.“For agencies in the field, the combined offering functions as a complete drone-to-command stack rather than a single piece of a larger puzzle. Together, we are helping teams streamline field operations and gain immediate situational awareness when seconds count.”

“Having a unified technology stack that seamlessly pairs LiveU's bonded transmission with Airwise's flight management makes an immediate impact on tactical operations,” said Gabe Graveline, EMS Officer and Robotics Coordinator at Tulsa Fire Department.“It allows our operators to focus on the mission and airspace compliance, knowing that crystal-clear video is reaching incident command without delay.”

Live Demonstration at DRONE RESPONDERS TEXCON

LiveU and Airwise will showcase the joint solution at DRONE RESPONDERS TEXCON 2026, held October 19-22 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. The live demonstration will walk attendees through a full end-to-end mission scenario: a drone flight managed through the Airwise platform with automated notifications to stakeholders, with live video transmitted via LiveU's IP-bonded solution directly to command displays and mobile devices, illustrating how the two systems work together from flight through video delivery.

“DRONERESPONDERS is at the forefront of advancing public safety UAS operations, and we are proud to support that mission at TEXCON,” added Alex Joyce.“By bringing our integrated solution into the field for a live demonstration, we're showing agencies how combining resilient video streaming with fleet management turns complex technology into a reliable, actionable asset for first responders.”

To learn more about LiveU's EcoSystem of solutions for the public safety market, visit .

About LiveU

LiveU is a leading developer of live video broadcasting and streaming solutions that integrate with unmanned aerial and ground vehicles (UAV/Drone, UGV) operated by our customers. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, our technology is trusted by a wide variety of broadcasters, government departments, public safety agencies and other organizations around the world. High-quality edge processing combined with resilient transport to any platform allows LiveU to support agencies across a wide range of operational environments. Our state-of-the-art high-reliability video products are based around our pioneering LRT (LiveU Reliable Transport) protocol and use unique IP bonding technology to enable live transmission from anywhere to anywhere over the public Internet, or private networks. For more information, visit .

About Airwise Solutions

Airwise Solutions develops airwiseOS, an operational intelligence platform for enterprise drone operations. Its integrated applications, airspace authorizations, pilot and fleet management, UTM operational intent, mission planning, analytics, and the Nexus common operating picture, enable public safety agencies, utilities, and enterprise organizations to safely manage complex drone operations. Airwise Solutions is headquartered in Tulsa, Okla. More at .

Press contact:

LiveU

Joyce Essig (Americas)

201-906-9367

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Airwise Solutions

John Powers, Chief Revenue Officer

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at