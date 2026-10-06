Servicetitan Announcing New And Expanded Capabilities At Pantheon 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Launching Max for All Residential In-Home Trades, a Max Pilot for Commercial and Roofing Customers, Announcing Homh, and Other Key Product Capabilities at Pantheon 2026

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is announcing today at Pantheon, ServiceTitan's annual user conference, that the AI-powered Max package is now available to every residential in-home contractor. The company is also launching a limited Max pilot for commercial and roofing contractors. ServiceTitan also launched the Atlas mobile app, and Homh, its new consumer demand generation platform.

The Max package is the fully loaded version of ServiceTitan's Agentic Operating System. Its agents draw on context across demand, field, and office to help customers better understand their business, determine what should happen next, and then action, execute and coordinate that work across connected workflows. Rather than optimizing each workflow in isolation, Max can orchestrate nearly the entire business. Over time, Max learns the business to deliver compounding benefits, which have so far resulted in powerful revenue and profitability outcomes for customers.

“The trades are continuing to prove their resilience, while building the physical foundation of the AI revolution at the same time,” said Ara Mahdessian, co-founder and CEO of ServiceTitan.“They deserve to benefit from the technology they're helping make possible. Bringing Max to every residential in-home contractor gives our customers the ultimate Agentic Operating System to automate complex workflows, adapt in real time, and scale their businesses.”

In addition to expanding access for residential contractors, ServiceTitan is introducing a limited pilot of Max for commercial and roofing contractors. The pilot pairs Atlas and core automations with agents already live in the field, including a site walk and findings write-up copilot, a daily log agent, and an invoice review agent, with an agreement review agent, touchless AP autopilot, a collections agent, and an AFP recommendation advisor expected to come soon.

ServiceTitan is also introducing the Atlas mobile app, a mobile experience that puts a business's insights and agents directly on an owner's phone. Owners can ask Atlas about sales performance, revenue or why a number moved and get an answer grounded in the same company-wide data and context running the rest of the business, rather than waiting on a static report.

ServiceTitan is also expanding its partner ecosystem surrounding the platform, introducing new integrations and capabilities across booking, operations and financing including:



Adaptive Capacity (AdCap): Gives AI CSRs access to Adaptive Capacity, the intelligence that powers ServiceTitan's own scheduling, for intelligent booking.

Ramp partnership: A direct integration into ServiceTitan gives contractors a clear view of job profitability without manual reconciliation.

Supplier self-service portal: Lets suppliers self-onboard, with several major distributors and manufacturers already live. Financing Preapprovals: With Prescreen, built with GreenSky, and QuickScreen - Synchrony's firm offer of credit, you can identify pre-qualified homeowners up front, making financing part of the conversation from the start.



“AI is changing both how contractors run their businesses and how customers find them,” said Vahe Kuzoyan, co-founder and President of ServiceTitan.“Our job is to turn that progress into lasting value for the trades. That means giving AI agents the context to understand each business, the ability to work alongside its people, and clear rules for when to act and when to ask. ServiceTitan is fiercely committed to helping contractors build more profitable businesses, while delivering exceptional customer service.”

This year's Pantheon announcements make Max the most advanced way residential contractors can run their businesses, extend that same automation to commercial and exteriors trades, and connect the platform to a growing network of partners, suppliers and AI agents reaching customers.

To learn more about all of the new features and announcements at Pantheon 2026, visit the Pantheon Live Blog.

Pantheon 2026 Keynote Sessions

Pantheon will feature the following keynote presentations from ServiceTitan leaders, and a live webcast of the following keynote sessions will be broadcast here. A replay will be available for 90 days:

October 6, 2026



8:30 AM ET - Welcome Keynote with Ara Mahdessian, CEO and Co-Founder of ServiceTitan

11:30 AM ET - Run Your Software, Not Your Business: Residential Keynote, led by Abhi Mathur, Chief Technology and Product Officer

2:00 PM ET - The New World: Vahe Kuzoyan, Co-Founder and President 3:30 PM ET - The Next Era of Commercial: Alex Kablanian, SVP & GM of Commercial and Construction

October 7, 2026

10:15 AM ET - The Power of the Ecosystem: ServiceTitan Partners



About ServiceTitan

ServiceTitan is AI for the trades-a purpose-built agentic operating system designed to automate the workflows that run a contracting business, from enterprise commercial construction to residential field service, exteriors and beyond. The company's end-to-end solution gives contractors the tools they need to run and grow their business, while providing a stellar customer experience. Learn how ServiceTitan is equipping tradespeople with the AI technology they need to keep the world running at:

© 2026 ServiceTitan. All rights reserved. ServiceTitan, the ServiceTitan logo, and all ServiceTitan product and service names mentioned herein are registered trademarks or unregistered trademarks of ServiceTitan, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other brand names and marks mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and may be the trademarks of their respective holder(s).

Press Contact

Max Wertheimer

ServiceTitan, Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These include statements regarding ServiceTitan's plans for current or future products, services or features, including the Max package, the Max pilot for commercial and exteriors contractors, the Atlas mobile app, Homh, partner integrations, and other AI and agentic functionality or features; the expected availability, timing and benefits of those products, services and features; plans to extend Homh into consumer large language models and AI advertising platforms; and our market positioning and business or pricing strategy. They also include statements identified by words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "will," "coming soon," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future results. They are based on our current expectations only and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as updated in our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Actual results may differ materially from those we anticipate in these statements due to several factors, including those referenced in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Products, services or features described in this press release that are not currently generally available, including those described as "coming soon," may not be delivered on the anticipated timeline or at all. Purchasing decisions should be based on products, services and features that are currently generally available. Forward-looking statements, including those made during the Pantheon 2026 keynote sessions and any replay of them, speak only as of the date they are made, and ServiceTitan undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

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