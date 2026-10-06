Signwell Partners With TD SYNNEX To Scale Enterprise-Grade Esignature Platform Across Partner Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Strategic Procurement Partnership Delivers Secure, Scalable Electronic Signature Platform to TD SYNNEX Reseller Channel

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignWell today announced a strategic distribution partnership with TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator in the technology ecosystem, to expand access to SignWell's electronic signature platform through IT resellers across the United States.

Through the partnership, TD SYNNEX reseller partners can now offer SignWell's SaaS and API eSignature platform to customers seeking secure electronic signatures, document workflow automation, and embedded signing capabilities.

“Our partnership with TD SYNNEX allows us to give more businesses a simpler eSignature offering by expanding our reach to organizations across its expansive IT distribution channel,” said Sam Wehbe, CEO of SignWell.

Authorized TD SYNNEX reseller partners can offer SignWell's annual eSignature subscriptions and prepaid, usage-based API plans, with options for enterprise-wide SSO and SMS functionality. SignWell's ecosystem program also provides partner pricing, deal registration for qualifying opportunities, and special pricing for larger customer deployments.

“TD SYNNEX is committed to connecting our partner ecosystem with innovative solutions, and SignWell will help customers modernize their document workflows,” said Matt Fox, Vice President of Business Development, TD SYNNEX.“By bringing together our scale, procurement capabilities, and growing marketplace ecosystem, including AWS, we're helping SignWell expand the reach of its eSignature platform and accelerate growth while giving partners new ways to deliver greater efficiency and value to their customers.”

SignWell supports organizations through both its SaaS platform and API, including customers with team-based workflows, embedded signing requirements, integrations, and higher-volume document needs. The platform is used across healthcare, financial services, legal, technology, real estate, and other document-intensive sectors.

SignWell has completed five consecutive SOC 2 Type II audits and supports organizations with HIPAA and GDPR requirements. The platform also includes detailed audit trails, workflow automation, conditional logic, integrations, and API capabilities for organizations with more advanced document and signing workflows.

“Building an intentional partner ecosystem, anchored in co-creating value and meeting customers where they are, is a key imperative to SignWell's ecosystem-led growth strategy,” said Bader Hamdan, CBO of SignWell.

SignWell products are now available to authorized TD SYNNEX channel partners in the United States.

About SignWell

SignWell is an eSignature platform trusted by 80,000 businesses worldwide for more than 17 million signed documents. Built for mid-market teams and API-driven platforms that need powerful document workflows, the SignWell platform provides enterprise-grade compliance, automation, and integration depth without the complexity or cost of legacy tools. Backed by SOC 2 Type II-certified security, HIPAA support, and audit-ready tracking, it offers reliable workflow automation, conditional logic, and embedded signing with flat pricing and no long-term contracts. Learn more at

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor, solutions aggregator, and original design and contract manufacturer that plays a central role in connecting the technology ecosystem. We support more than 150,000 customers across over 100 countries with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud portfolio spanning cybersecurity, analytics, artificial intelligence, mobility, and Everything-as-a-Service. We are a Fortune 100 company that helps partners maximize the value of technology investments and achieve measurable business outcomes through our global reach, expertise and enablement capabilities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, the Company's distribution business brings together a broad portfolio of IT hardware, software and systems, providing access to products across the global IT ecosystem. The Company's Hyve Solutions business partners with technology companies to design, manufacture, and deliver traditional and accelerated compute, cloud, and connected infrastructure. For more information, visit, follow our newsroom or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.