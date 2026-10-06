Vanderbilt Catcher Korbin Reynolds Joins EARNED

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEC catcher joins EARNED following standout freshman season at Vanderbilt

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARNED, the baseball culture brand, today announced that Vanderbilt University catcher Korbin Reynolds has joined Team EARNED.

Reynolds made an immediate impact during his freshman season at Vanderbilt, appearing in 49 games with 47 starts behind the plate. He led SEC catchers with 16 runners caught stealing while adding six home runs and 28 RBI for the Commodores.









A native of Clarksville, Tennessee, Reynolds joined Vanderbilt following a decorated career at Clarksville High School, where he earned ABCA/Rawlings First Team All-America honors. He was also a two-time Tennessee Sports Writers Association First Team All-State selection, three-time team MVP and Tennessee Mr. Baseball finalist.

Reynolds continued his development during the summer of 2026 with the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League.

“Korbin represents what EARNED is about,” said Jack, co-founder of EARNED.“He works hard, competes at a high level and plays one of the toughest positions on the field. We're excited to welcome him to EARNED.”

“Korbin has already accomplished a lot at Vanderbilt, but what stands out to us is how he approaches the game,” said Thomas, co-founder of EARNED.“He competes, puts in the work and earns it every day.”

Reynolds joins EARNED's growing roster of professional and collegiate baseball players as the brand continues to expand its presence across the game.

Founded by youth ballplayers, brothers Jack and Thomas, EARNED was created around a simple belief: nothing in baseball is given. The brand celebrates the work, people, places and experiences that shape the game through apparel, content and collaborations with players across baseball.

ABOUT EARNED

EARNED is a baseball culture brand celebrating the work, people, places and experiences that define the game. Through apparel, content and player collaborations, EARNED represents players and families who believe that nothing in baseball is given.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at