Simply Good Foods To Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results On Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-0792 from the U.S., or 201-689-8263 from international locations. A live webcast, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be available via the“Investors” section of the Company's website at .
A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will remain accessible through Tuesday, November 10, 2026, by dialing 844-512-2921 from the U.S., or 412-317-6671 from international locations, and entering confirmation code 13762620.
About The Simply Good Foods Company
The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL), headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is a consumer-packaged food and beverage company with ambitious goals to raise the bar on what food can be with trusted brands and innovative nutritious snacking products. Within our portfolio of trusted brands (QuestTM, AtkinsTM, and OWYNTM), we offer a wide variety of nutritional snacks and beverages, including high protein chips, bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, and powders, and low sugar, low carb sweets and baked goods. We are a leader of the nutritious snacking movement, poised to expand our healthy lifestyle platform through innovation-driven organic growth and external investment opportunities. To learn more, visit .
Investor Contact
Matt Siler
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
The Simply Good Foods Company
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