Innova Global Fund Opens Reg D 506(C) Offering To Fund Microlending In Kenya

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Verified accredited investors can now participate

Clovis, CA, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InNova Global Fund today opened its Regulation D Rule 506(c) offering to verified accredited investors. Money raised through the offering funds microlending in Kenya, where borrowers take out microloans averaging $19 to buy inventory, pay for transport, and keep their microenterprises running.

InNova directs investor capital to its Kenyan Operations, an independent microlending network InNova has partnered with since 2018. Kenyan Operations extends microloans ranging from $5 to $500 through MPESA, the country's mobile money network. Credit decisions are made in about 24 hours, supported by community-based underwriting through a registered savings and credit cooperative structure. That approach replaces the property deeds and guarantors that shut most borrowers out of formal lending.

Kenya's microlending market moves fast. As of July 31, 2026, Kenyan Operations reported approving roughly over 200,00 microloans per day and funding about $125 million in microloans each month, with a 93% on time repayment rate on cycles of roughly 30 days. About 90% of microloans go to business working capital, with the rest supporting agriculture and education. These figures are reported by Kenyan Operations on their own behalf; InNova has not independently verified them and does not represent or warrant their accuracy.

"Investors who want their money to do some good will use Impact Investment opportunities and accept zero to minimum returns," said Rudolfo Beltran, Vice President and Head of Capital Acquisition at InNova Global Fund. "Microlending changes that math. A tailor borrows $19 for fabric, sells what she makes, and repays within a month. The interest on that microloan is where our investors' return comes from. The impact and the yield come out of the same transaction."

The offering has two tiers, each with a 13 month term.

Premier. $50,000 minimum

Standard. $5,000 minimum

Investors will have access to their personal account via a online portal as well as a quarterly statement. As Regulation D 506(c) requires, InNova verifies each investor's accredited status before accepting funds. Since 2018, InNova has raised more than $88 million from over 1,000 accredited investors.

Investors can request the private placement memorandum and begin verification at .

About InNova Global Fund. InNova Global Fund, operating as InNova Access Platform LLC, is an impact investment firm based in Clovis, California. It connects U.S. accredited investors with microfinance in emerging markets, starting with microlending in Kenya through its Kenyan Operations partnership. Learn more at .

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Stated rates are specified in the applicable PPM but are not guaranteed, and all investments involve risk, including potential loss of principal.

CONTACT: Dan Smith dsmith (at) innovagf.com