Timothy Partners, Ltd. Names Brian Mumbert CEO

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timothy Partners, Ltd., investment adviser to the Timothy Plan family of funds, has named Brian Mumbert chief executive officer, succeeding Timothy Plan founder Art Ally. Mumbert becomes only the second CEO in the firm's 32-year history.

The appointment marks a significant transition for the founder-led investment firm, which helped pioneer Biblically Responsible Investing and is now placing leadership in the hands of a 20-year company veteran. Since joining Timothy Partners in 2006, Mumbert has taken on increasing responsibilities across advisor relations, sales and operations, giving him broad experience across the firm and with the financial professionals it serves.

“Brian has demonstrated his ability to lead Timothy Partners while remaining deeply committed to the mission on which the firm was founded,” said Mat Staver, chairman of the Timothy Plan Board of Trustees.“We have every confidence in his leadership as he succeeds Art Ally, who built Timothy Plan over the course of more than three decades. Art fully supports Brian in this transition and trusts him to carry forward Timothy Plan's commitment to investing according to biblical principles.”

“Timothy Plan has a remarkable legacy as a pioneer in Biblically Responsible Investing, and I am honored by the trust Art and our leadership team have placed in me to help carry that legacy forward,” said Mumbert.“As I step into this role, my pledge to our shareholders, fund managers, trustees, staff and all those affiliated with Timothy Plan is grounded in Micah 6:8: 'To act justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with the Lord.'”

About Timothy Plan

Founded in 1994, Timothy Plan manages over $3.3 billion in assets as of September 28, 2026, and was the first mutual fund to apply biblically based screening to publicly traded companies, including exclusions related to abortion and pornography. The Timothy Plan family of funds includes 12 mutual funds and 7 ETFs. Timothy Partners, Ltd. serves as investment adviser to the Timothy Plan family of funds.

BEFORE INVESTING, CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES, AND EXPENSES OF THE INVESTMENT COMPANY. THIS AND OTHER IMPORTANT INFORMATION CAN BE FOUND IN THE FUND'S PROSPECTUS. TO OBTAIN A COPY, VISIT TIMOTHYPLAN.COM OR CALL (800) 846-7526. READ EACH PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE INVESTING.

Because the Timothy Plan Funds do not invest in excluded securities, the Funds may be riskier than other funds that invest in a broader array of securities. There are risks when a fund limits its investments to companies of a particular size, and all companies are subject to market risk.

Investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal. To read more about Timothy Plan and access fund information, including the prospectus, fact sheets, performance, and holdings for each Fund, go online: mutual funds at fund.timothyplan.com and ETFs at etf.timothyplan.com. Mutual Funds distributed by Timothy Partners, Ltd., member FINRA. ETFs distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Timothy Partners, Ltd. is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.