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Shopify To Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results


2026-10-06 07:05:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Internet, Everywhere, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 before markets open on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The conference call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

For more information, visit

CONTACT INVESTORS: CONTACT MEDIA:
Shane Kleinstein Jackie Warren
Director, Investor Relations Senior Lead, Communications
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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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