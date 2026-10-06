Shopify To Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The conference call will be available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Shopify's website at .

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce. Shopify's all-in-one platform makes it easier to start, run, and grow a business, powering sales online, in store, and everywhere in between. Millions of businesses in 175+ countries use Shopify-from entrepreneurs to brands like Aldo, BarkBox, Carrier, Meta, Vuori, SKIMS, and Supreme.

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