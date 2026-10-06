Freehand CEO Nitin Jayakrishnan Addresses Supply Chain Disruption And Resilience At Logipharma USA 2026



CEO and co-founder Nitin Jayakrishnan joined pharmaceutical and life sciences leaders to discuss how enterprises are building more resilient supply chains during the keynote panel Freehand will demonstrate its AI Teams for complex pharma logistics and accounts payable operations at booth #426 through October 7, 2026

BOSTON, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freehand, the leading AI workforce for procurement and accounts payable teams, kicked off LogiPharma USA, a leading annual conference and tradeshow dedicated to end-to-end supply chain and logistics management within the life sciences, pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech industries with a keynote panel from CEO and co-founder Nitin Jayakrishnan.

The panel, titled“Building Resilient Supply Chains at Scale: Preparing for Disruption, Uncertainty, and What's Next,” discussed how organizations are strengthening supply chain resilience and moving from reactive risk management toward greater preparedness and operational control.

“Pharmaceutical supply chains have had one of the most volatile decades since the pandemic, and both product supply and consumption networks are fundamentally getting rewired globally,” Jayakrishnan said during the panel.“AI is at the center of every CEO and board strategy as we navigate this complexity, and Freehand is at the forefront of building resilience and future-proofing supply chains with AI.”

Additional panelists included Vickran Srivasta of Sun Pharma, Victoria Wilmore of Johnson & Johnson, and Dupre Jones of Accord Healthcare. It was moderated by Kevin Brophy of SAP.

Freehand works with some of the world's largest healthcare and pharmaceutical enterprises, including Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Cardinal Health. Its AI Teams take on complex AP and spend operations end to end, from auditing invoices and enforcing contracts to autonomously investigating and resolving disputes with suppliers and carriers, coding transactions, executing payments and reconciling the result.

Rather than adding another tool for operations teams to manage, Freehand's AI Teams own execution while enterprises retain control. The result is lower structural cost, reduced spend leakage, faster cycle times and greater control, while every transaction generates continuous spend intelligence that can improve future sourcing, procurement and financial decisions.

For more information on Freehand, visit freehand.ai or visit booth #426 at LogiPharma USA 2026. LogiPharma USA runs from October 5-7, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Freehand

Freehand is the AI alternative to procurement and accounts payable (AP) labor. Its AI Teams take on complex work across procure-to-pay, from sourcing and procurement through audit, disputes, payment, reconciliation and spend intelligence. Powered by proprietary Context Graphs, Freehand connects enterprise systems, contracts, documents and communications to understand context, make decisions and take action. Enterprises retain governance through the Freehand AI Team Workspace, while each transaction generates spend intelligence to inform sourcing, procurement and finance decisions. The result is a new labor model for procure-to-pay that lowers structural cost, stops and recovers spend leakage, accelerates execution and turns every transaction into intelligence that improves sourcing, procurement and financial decisions.

Freehand's customers include Meta, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Dunkin', and Cardinal Health. The company has been recognized as a TIME Best Invention and a World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer. Headquartered in San Francisco, Freehand raised $75 million in July 2026 from Battery Ventures, NewRoad Capital Partners, PSP Growth, and Nexus Venture Partners. Learn more at freehand.ai.

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