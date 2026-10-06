(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Baltimore, MD, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight comes back after weight loss "A weight management program that protects lean mass, reduces visceral fat, and builds habit infrastructure is designed for the years after the active weight loss phase and addresses the conditions that drive regain at the source," said Satya Jonnalagadda, PhD, MBA, RD, Vice President, Scientific & Clinical Affairs at Trilivy, who leads the company's scientific and clinical research strategy. Five Factors That Drive Weight Regain

# Metric What It Says 1 Slowed Metabolism Body adapts by burning fewer calories; muscle loss reduces calories burned at rest 2 Hormonal Changes Leptin drops, ghrelin rises; brain fixates on food 3 Lack of Human Support / Return to Old Habits Temporary programs end; old eating and exercise habits return. Among those who sustained outcomes for a year or more on a structured program, self-monitoring and accountability were the most commonly reported weight management factors in a published research survey1 4 Set Point Theory The body sustains a higher weight and uses physical systems to return to it 5 Metabolic Adaptation Post-Diet Even years after weight loss, the body may burn fewer calories per day than someone at that weight naturally



The conditions that produce weight regain are established during the weight loss phase. Protecting lean mass and reducing visceral fat while a program is active determines whether the metabolic environment supports a durable outcome.

How Trilivy's Metabolic Synchronization® Burn, Preserve, and Protect Framework Addresses Weight Regain

Metabolic Synchronization ® targets three drivers of metabolic dysfunction simultaneously: visceral fat reduction, lean mass preservation, and healthy muscle protection through its Burn, Preserve, and Protect framework.

Key Facts:



The Reset 5 & 1 Plan documented 98% lean mass retention at 16 weeks, protecting the tissue that determines resting metabolic rate* The Reset 5 & 1 Plan documented a 14% reduction in visceral fat at 16 weeks*

FAQs

Question: What makes a weight loss system effective at minimizing weight regain?

Answer: No single factor minimizes weight regain on its own. Nutrition, physical activity, healthy habits, and the accountability of human coaching work together, alongside lean mass preservation during the weight loss phase, to protect resting metabolic rate and support the habits that help results hold after the program structure is removed.

Question: Why is lean mass important for weight management?

Answer: Lean mass, around which 50% is muscle, is metabolically active tissue that determines how much energy the body burns at rest. Loss of lean mass during a weight loss program lowers resting metabolic rate, reducing the body's caloric demand and creating the conditions for regain. Programs built to preserve lean mass during the weight loss phase protect that metabolic baseline.

Question: What does behavior change science say is needed to reverse the short-term weight loss cycle?

Answer: The short-term weight loss cycle persists when plans end before habits are built. Behavior change research identifies accountability and self-monitoring as the factors that determine whether results hold. A behavioral framework built around micro-habits and designed to operate in the years after the active phase separates temporary results from durable ones.1

* TrilivyTM recommends that you contact your healthcare provider before starting and throughout your weight loss journey.

* Arterburn LM, et al. Randomized controlled trial assessing two commercial weight loss programs in adults with overweight or obesity. Obesity Science & Practice. 2019. . In a clinical study, individuals on the Reset 5 & 1 Plan experienced a reduction of 14% visceral fat and 98% of lean mass was retained at 16 weeks.

1 Coleman CD, Kiel J, LaCalamita C, Frye N, Provelengios L. Healthy habits associated with successful weight loss maintenance on a commercial program: Learnings from a research survey. Food and Nutrition Sciences. 2022;13:453-462. doi: 10.4236/fns.2022.135033.

About Medifast and Trilivy

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the health and wellness company known for its science-backed comprehensive metabolic health system, Trilivy. Designed to address the challenges of metabolic dysfunction, the company's holistic approach integrates science-backed plans and products, personal 1:1 coaching, a supportive community, and behavioral science support to develop healthy habits.

Driven to improve metabolic health through advanced science and comprehensive behavioral support, Medifast has introduced Metabolic Synchronization®, a breakthrough science that targets metabolic dysfunction through a comprehensive system focused on fat loss, lean mass preservation, and long-term health. Trilivy's comprehensive three-phase metabolic health system is designed to help people reset their metabolism, refine their health, and renew their lives. By integrating science, coaching, and healthy habits into a single approach, Trilivy helps people look, feel, and live better.

Backed by more than 45 years of clinical heritage, Medifast continues to advance its mission of lifelong transformation through metabolic science and human connectionTM. For more information, visit trilivyhealth.co and medifastinc.co.

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