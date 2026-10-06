Shawn Ryan and Wynonna Judd on The Shawn Ryan Show

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Known for her iconic work both alongside her mother and as a solo artist, Wynonna Judd has solidified her status as a true legend in country music. While she has opened up about her journey in the past, this new episode of the Shawn Ryan Show marks the first time she speaks this candidly about her life.During the episode, Judd opens up about her personal struggles, the loss of her mother, and her current family dynamics, including her relationship with her daughter and granddaughter. She also discusses her new album, The Hard Truth-her first in over 10 years and her most personal project to date. Additionally, they share for the first time ever that they were baptized together on Easter Sunday in 2024 at a lake on Judd's property. During the recording, Judd gifted Ryan a bottle of water from the lake as a keepsake of their shared experience."I created this show for guests like Wynonna to share their experiences and provide a platform where others can relate," said Shawn Ryan. "One person's journey can help shape another person's future. That's what this show is all about, and this episode did not disappoint."Shawn Ryan has created a trusted environment where guests feel safe to speak freely, and this new episode delivers another deeply personal conversation. Released on October 5th, this powerful episode is available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, all major streaming platforms, and at .To schedule an interview please reach out to Cathy Cardenas at...

Cathy Cardenas

Cathy Cardenas PR

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Wynonna Judd and Podcast Host Shawn Ryan Reveal for the First Time They Got Baptized Together in 2024 at Judd's Lake News Provided By Cathy Cardenas Public Relations and Entertainment Management October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Music Industry



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