Ottimate Named Leader In Both 2026 IDC Marketscape Reports For Small Business And Midmarket Accounts Payable Automation

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Ottimate moves from Major Player to Leader, recognized for deep vertical specialization and AI that handles complex, multi-location invoices.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ottimate, the leading AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform, today announced it has been recognized as a Leader in two IDC MarketScape reports: IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc #US54134326, September 2026) and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software for Small Businesses 2026 Vendor Assessment (doc # US54134426, September 2026).Ottimate was previously positioned in the Major Players Category of the 2024 vendor assessments for both markets. With over a decade of processing billions of invoices, Ottimate's AI engine enables an advanced touchless experience from invoice capture to payment while still giving finance leaders control over their business.Ottimate was recognized by the midmarket report for the following strengths: It has deep vertical specialization across hospitality, grocery, and healthcare and its broad installed base signals strong product-market fit at the midmarket scale. Most AP automation platforms focus purely on basic invoicing and payment processing, whereas Ottimate manages complex, heavy line-item invoices across multiple locations while maintaining margin control and freeing up valuable employee time. That depth is hard for horizontal platforms to replicate, and why Ottimate customers see faster time-to-value in complex, high-volume environments."The midmarket AP challenge is no longer simply processing more invoices. It is keeping growing business complexity from becoming growing finance complexity," said Kevin Permenter, Research Director, Financial Applications at IDC. "In high-transaction, multi-entity environments like food service, generic AP automation falls short. Success requires deep ERP connectivity, distributor-level data ingestion, and line-item validation capable of handling real-world operational nuance."Ottimate currently serves over 10,000 customers across North America, operating in high-volume environments including country clubs, restaurants, hotels, grocery chains, senior living facilities, dental service organizations, and practice networks. This extensive installed base provides a rich foundation of transaction data that continuously informs and improves Ottimate's AI-driven automation capabilities across its core verticals."To us, being recognized as a Leader across both the Small Business and Midmarket IDC MarketScapes validates our strategy of building AP automation that absorbs real-world industry complexity instead of forcing operators into generic workflows," said Shawn Lane, CEO of Ottimate. "Whether our customers are operating a single restaurant or managing a multi-entity healthcare network, our mission remains the same: delivering deep vertical alignment, intelligent AI automation, and rapid time-to-value so finance teams can scale effortlessly."Read the IDC MarketScape: WW AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Software for Midmarket 2026 Vendor Assessment, and to learn more, visit ottimate.About IDC MarketScapeIDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.About OttimateOttimate is an AI-powered Accounts Payable (AP) automation platform that empowers finance teams to reduce costs, prevent overpayments, detect fraud, and enforce policy compliance across the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle. Designed for companies that process complex invoices at scale, Ottimate automates over 90% of the payables accounting process, reducing manual errors, saving time, and even monetizing the payment process. Ottimate's AI goes beyond traditional automation by applying human-like intelligence refined by over a decade of real-world use and powered by state-of-the-art deep learning. For more information, visit ottimate.

Jordan Pike

SourceCode Communications

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Ottimate Named Leader in Both 2026 IDC MarketScape Reports for Small Business and Midmarket Accounts Payable Automation News Provided By Ottimate October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail, Technology



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