Thinkbridge's Thinkone Methodology Puts Its 10Th Enterprise-Grade Application Live, Backed By SOC 2 Compliance

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Agentic delivery methodology builds custom business software up to 10x faster and at 1/5 the cost of packaged systems or SaaS with clients owning it outright.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- thinkbridge, a business transformation firm, said today that the tenth enterprise-grade application built with thinkOne, its delivery methodology, has gone live, and that the systems thinkOne builds are SOC 2 compliant. thinkOne runs on the company's own agentic engineering and delivery platform. thinkbridge's staff use the platform to design, build, and run each client's software. The client gets a working system written in the vocabulary of its own business, owns it outright, and never has to touch the machinery that produced it.SOC 2 compliance matters more than it sounds. It is the security standard that enterprise buyers, auditors, and private equity owners ask about first, and a common reason custom software loses out to packaged suites at procurement. Across its first ten applications, thinkbridge says, thinkOne has put systems live up to ten times faster than a conventional project, and for about a fifth of the cost of buying, customizing, and implementing off-the-shelf software. Companies defaulted to off-the-shelf for a simple reason: custom work was expensive, and it demanded engineers whom most of them could neither hire nor manage.A Stack That Grew by AccretionFor decades, companies that use software rather than make it have leaned on packaged suites such as SAP, bent to fit their processes at great expense. When the business moved faster than the configuration, staff exported the data to Excel and finished the job there. Specialized SaaS products then beat the suites at narrow tasks, spawning a market for tools to stitch them together. A typical mid-sized firm now runs a system of record, Salesforce, Power BI or Tableau, a thicket of spreadsheets, and know-how that lives only in employees' heads, with much of its data in platforms it rents but does not own. AI coding tools such as Lovable and Cursor let non-engineers build their own applications, but each is one more thing somebody has to maintain.“Vibe coding is a fine skill for an engineer whose job is to ship code to production and keep it running,” said Anand Krishnan, thinkbridge's founder and chief executive.“A business owner's hours are better spent elsewhere. Every hour spent building and patching an app is an hour not spent running or growing the company.”What a Software-Defined Business IsIn what thinkbridge calls a people-defined business, the process lives in the staff. Growth means hiring, quality depends on who turned up that day, and investors value the firm as a workforce, typically at four to six times EBITDA. A software-defined business moves that operating logic into a single data model and a shared set of business rules, which thinkbridge calls the Context Layer, with automation and AI running on top. Once the operating model is an asset a buyer can inspect and transfer, the company starts to command a platform multiple.thinkbridge tried the idea on itself first. Since 2014 it has moved from selling development hours to a productized model priced on outcomes. It has completed more than 360 projects and has more than 50 AI use cases in production.Weeks, Not QuartersA conventional transformation program takes twelve to eighteen months to get from vendor selection to go-live. thinkOne works in six stages: Observe, Model, Generate, Validate, Deploy, and Operate. The team watches how the client works today and models the process, rules, data, and user experience it ought to have. The platform then generates the application; nobody writes it line by line. The client's own users test it before it goes into the client's cloud or data center, and thinkbridge keeps improving it for as long as the engagement lasts. Each stage draws on templates and code libraries gathered over twelve years of client work, with zero-trust security and high availability built in from the start.Two People in the RoomA conventional enterprise implementation puts fifteen to twenty people in front of the client. thinkOne puts two. The Delivery Principal, who is not an engineer, works alongside the client on business outcomes and needs the client's sign-off at every delivery gate. The Customer Success Lead, backed by a team of care engineers, looks after the relationship once the system is live. The engineering itself happens inside the platform, which sets thinkbridge apart from the many AI-services firms that now embed engineers with their clients. When users flag a problem in the live application, the feedback goes straight back into the system, which regenerates the software and ships the fix. There is no ticket queue and no maintenance window.“Most firms send engineers to the client, and those engineers have to learn the business before they can build anything,” Anand Krishnan said.“We work the other way around. The engineering lives in our agentic platform, so the person we put in the room already understands the business and can spend all their time on the client's results.”Ownership, Not RentalClients own the code, the data model, and the business logic from the first day, and there is no license to renew. Nor is thinkOne a subscription. Because the platform makes delivery more afforadable, thinkbridge pays for a larger share of each build itself and collects its revenue later, as clients get value from the software. Clients need not find a large implementation budget before anything goes live, and thinkbridge's income rises and falls with their results. A client can capitalize a build and amortize it over forty to sixty months. thinkbridge reports that total cost of ownership comes in more than sixty percent below comparable SaaS subscriptions and conventional engineering shops.“When you switch on a light, you don't think about the wiring or the power station,” Anand Krishnan said.“A business should be able to treat its software the same way. With thinkOne we can make that promise to every client, and keep it.”Matt DeFrancesco, Head of Growth“What clients value most is finally owning a system built around the way they run their business, and paying less for it than they did for the software they had been putting up with.”About thinkbridgethinkbridge is a business transformation firm that turns labor-intensive service companies into software-defined, technology-enabled platforms, lifting their EBITDA, scalability, and valuation multiples. Founded in 2014, it employs more than 350 people and works with the enterprise, mid-market companies, MSP franchise networks, behavioral health operators, and private equity-backed businesses.For more information, visit

Matt Defrancesco

thinkbridge

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thinkbridge's thinkOne Methodology Puts Its 10th Enterprise-Grade Application Live, backed by SOC 2 Compliance News Provided By thinkbridge October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional...



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