Realty Of America Launches Young Producers Network, Giving Rising Agents Access To $100M Producers

Young Producers Network

National community led by agents 30 and under will combine peer collaboration with mentorship from some of the company's most successful producers

- Eddie Garcia, Founder and CEO of Realty of AmericaCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The gap between a promising real estate career and a great one often comes down to access. Realty of America (ROA), one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, is working to close that gap with the launch of the Young Producers Network, a national community for agents aged 30 and under.Led by producers from their own generation, the network will give rising agents a place to exchange ideas, build referral relationships and speak openly about the ambitions and challenges shaping their careers.Realty of America will strengthen that community by bringing in its top producers, including agents and teams generating more than $100 million in annual sales. Through private masterminds, live trainings and candid conversations, these leaders will share the strategies, systems and lessons that helped them build extraordinary businesses.The goal is to help young agents avoid years of costly trial and error and shorten their path to lasting success and wealth.“Access can change the trajectory of someone's entire career,” said Eddie Garcia, founder and CEO of Realty of America.“This network belongs to our young producers. They understand their generation, the way it communicates and the opportunities it sees. Our role is to support them, invest in them and open doors to people who have already built what they are working toward.”At 41, Garcia is one of the youngest CEOs leading a national real estate brokerage. He founded his first brokerage at 26 and launched Realty of America at 39, growing the company to more than 3,700 agents across 26 markets in just over two years.“I know what it feels like to be young, ambitious and ready for more responsibility,” Garcia added.“Age should never determine whether someone's ideas are heard or whether they are given an opportunity to lead. When young people gain the right access and guidance early, they can accomplish in a few years what might otherwise take a decade.”Realty of America agents Pablo Nieto, 30, and Sergio Orozco, 24, will serve as national co-chairs of the Young Producers Network. Together, they are on track to close 200 homes this year.“When I entered real estate, there was no shortage of people telling me what I should be doing,” said Nieto.“What was harder to find was someone showing me how to turn that advice into a real business. We are creating the resource we wish we had when we started-one grounded in practical knowledge, accountability and execution.”Orozco's career reflects the kind of accelerated growth the network is designed to encourage. He grew from eight home sales during his first year in real estate to 59 during his third.“You do not have to wait years to make an impact in this industry,” said Orozco.“Our generation sees business differently, and we understand the challenges young agents face because we are living them. This network gives us a place to grow together, think bigger and turn ambition into results.”The Young Producers Network is designed to make success more transferable: one generation of producers opening doors for the next.###About Realty of AmericaRealty of America (ROA) is a national, agent-first real estate brokerage built around collaboration, technology and shared success. Founded in September 2024, the company has grown to more than 3,700 agents across 26 markets, making it one of the fastest-growing brokerages in the country. Realty of America provides enterprise-level technology, professional development, operational support, revenue sharing and ownership opportunities. With no outside investors and zero corporate debt, the company remains focused on the agents and communities it serves.

Jamie Tamkin

R[AR]E Public Relations

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Realty of America Launches Young Producers Network, Giving Rising Agents Access to $100M Producers News Provided By Realty of America October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management



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