MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Emory University Archive Describes Multi-Career Papers of Rey Post As Having Lasting Historic Value.

- Rey PostSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives, and Rare Book Library at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia has acquired the career papers of Rey Post. Post is an Associate Broker at the Santa Fe, New Mexico office of Sotheby's International Realty. He is also the creator and host of the award-winning radio show, “All Things Real Estate”.Randy Gue Assistant Director of Collection Development & Curator of Political, Cultural, & Social Movements at the library---worked with Post for several years in assembling his papers. Gue characterizes Post's diverse collection across multiple careers as having“lasting historic value,” offering researchers a unique and in-depth resource.The Post collection includes correspondence, documents, audio/visual elements, photographs and one-of-a-kind materials. They highlight Post's work experiences in academia, political and sports campaigns, real estate, government, broadcasting, career advising, and domestic and overseas marketing. One recent career achievement is Post's role as a commentator in the VICE TV series about the 2026 soccer World Cup. Post's remarks are found in the series episode "What's A World Cup?" at the 4:39 to the 7:07 mark. A clip of the remarks can also found on the homepage of ATREradio“I am honored that the Rose Library acquired my collection of career materials,” says Post.“As one of the nation's leading academic research facilities---documenting American history, culture and politics---I am extremely proud and humbled, that the library's archivists found my collection worthy enough to sit with the papers of those with very distinguished careers and accomplishments,” continued Post.The Rose Library, is home to over 200,000 volumes and 21,000 linear feet of manuscript material, spanning more than 800 years of history. The collection includes the papers of notable government, business and non-profit leaders, Nobel Laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, and respected writers and educators, as well as rare books and serials dating from the 13th century to the present. The Rose Library ranks among the top 20 Association of Research Libraries in North America.For information: Rey Post - 202/550-2411 |... or visit HERE

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Emory University Archive Acquires Career Papers of Rey Post News Provided By Worldwide Citizen Investments, Inc. October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, Real Estate & Property Management



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