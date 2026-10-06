Golf Envy San Gabriel To Celebrate Grand Opening Oct. 17 With Mariachi, Lion Dance And GOLFZON Simulator Bays

Exterior walkway to enter Golf Envy San Gabriel, located within the TAWA Gateway shopping center at 140 W. Valley Blvd.

Nancy Cheung and Jerry Ybarra, co-owners of Golf Envy San Gabriel

A GOLFZON TwoVision NX simulator bay at Golf Envy

Real-time swing data, including spin, carry, distance and dispersion, tracked on every shot at Golf Envy

Signage for Golf Envy San Gabriel, located at 140 W. Valley Blvd., Suite 112, San Gabriel, CA 91776

Grand opening set for Oct. 17 brings 24-hour golf simulator technology and moving floorplate bays to San Gabriel

- Jerry Ybarra and Nancy Cheung, Co-Owners of Golf Envy San GabrielSAN GABRIEL, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Golf Envy will open its San Gabriel club with a grand opening celebration on Oct. 17 at 140 W. Valley Blvd., Suite 112, inside the TAWA Gateway shopping center. Local franchisees Jerry Ybarra and Nancy Cheung own and operate the new club, which brings the premium indoor golf simulator brand to the San Gabriel Valley.Golf Envy San Gabriel gives members access to golf simulator bays powered by GOLFZON technology, including a moving floorplate that physically recreates real course terrain, from uphill and downhill lies to sidehill breaks. Members can play world-famous courses on demand, track real swing data including spin, carry, distance and dispersion on every shot, and use the club on their own schedule rather than a course's set hours.The San Gabriel grand opening will give the community its first look inside the club, with simulator demonstrations, a walkthrough of the Golf Envy Bays and the opportunity to meet the team ahead of regular club hours. The celebration will also include a mariachi performance, a lion dance and drum performance, and a red envelope presentation, honoring Ybarra's Mexican heritage and Cheung's Chinese heritage, along with a ribbon cutting and contests on the simulator bays."As the children of immigrants who just wanted a slice of the American dream, we are so grateful to be opening the doors of Golf Envy to the community of San Gabriel. Here, we hope to inspire the curious who might just be picking up a club for the first time, or introduce technical data to the most experienced player. At Golf Envy San Gabriel, we want to make this sport accessible to all," said Jerry Ybarra and Nancy Cheung, owners of Golf Envy San Gabriel.Golf Envy San Gabriel is currently welcoming Founding Members ahead of its grand opening. More information is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" golfenv.Originally published atAbout Golf EnvyGolf Envy is a premium golf simulator franchise founded in California by Ryan Wines and Cole Arranaga. The brand operates 24-hour, membership-based venues across the United States, powered by GOLFZON technology, including moving floorplates that physically recreate real course terrain, and delivers an always-on golf environment built entirely around the game. With a growing international presence, Golf Envy is building the global network for the modern golfer. For more information, visit .

Jane Chai

Golf Envy

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Moving Floorplate Simulator Technology at Golf Envy

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Golf Envy San Gabriel to Celebrate Grand Opening Oct. 17 With Mariachi, Lion Dance and GOLFZON Simulator Bays News Provided By Golf Envy October 06, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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