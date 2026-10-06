School Children Depict 'Viksit Bharat' Through Drawings In Seva Sankalp Campaign

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated a drawing competition at the Navayug School in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, a month-long campaign marking the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service, and said that he observed the drawings made by the children and saw how they perceived 'Viksit Bharat of 2047'.

Chahal said, "On the occasion of the birthday of the world's most popular leader, our country's illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a Seva Sankalp campaign is being conducted from September 17 to October 17."

"As part of this campaign, a painting competition is being organised here at Navayug School in Sarojini Nagar, where I am present. The school children are painting the India of their dreams," he added.

Speaking to IANS, Chahal said that he observed how the children drew their idea of a Viksit Bharat.

He noted that some of the children drew bullet trains, the moon, among other things.

"I saw them write 'Viksit Bharat' and include technology, bullet trains, reaching the moon and many other things, expressing their thoughts and emotions through colours," he said.

"When I was speaking to the children, their confidence and resolve to become part of Viksit Bharat by 2047 were visible in their words," Chahal added.

He said that how some people have undertaken various service activities, and some children are also participating in painting and drawing competitions based on the Prime Minister's 25 years of service. Some children also made paintings on 25 years of PM Modi's service.

The 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan' is a month-long programme that began with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17.

Bharatiya Janata Party workers and youth initiated multiple activities and events like marches, blood donation campaigns, and bike rallies across the nation.