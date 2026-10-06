'Borewell Suraksha Abhiyan' To Make Karnataka Free Of Open Borewells, Says Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) The Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Department of Karnataka will launch a statewide 'Borewell Suraksha Abhiyan' to make the state free of unsafe open borewells, Minor Irrigation and Science & Technology Minister Ajay Dharam Singh said here on Tuesday.

The Minister has directed the Ground Water Development Directorate to prepare a comprehensive action plan covering identification, verification, safe closure, departmental coordination, and monitoring of failed and defunct borewells across the state.

Failed or abandoned borewells are required to be safely closed when drilling does not yield water or when they are no longer usable. While legal and monitoring provisions are already in place following Supreme Court directions, there remains a possibility that some borewells -- particularly those not reflected in official records or drilled without adequate reporting -- may have been left inadequately secured.

“Not a single open borewell should be allowed to become a threat to a child's life. In the first phase, we will verify all failed and defunct borewells drilled under the Minor Irrigation Department and ensure that every unsafe borewell is properly secured and closed,” Ajay Dharam Singh said.

In the subsequent phase, the campaign will be expanded in coordination with other government departments, local bodies and concerned agencies to identify and secure unsafe borewells located in public places and other areas.

The Department will also examine the creation of a WhatsApp number and web-based reporting system through which citizens can report suspected unsafe borewells by sharing photographs and location details. The proposed system may also enable geo-tagging and tracking of each case from reporting and verification to closure.

“Our objective is not limited to checking borewells already available in departmental records. We must also identify those that may have escaped official attention and ensure that they are made safe. Our goal is to move towards an 'Open Borewell-Free Karnataka',” the Minister said.

Minister Ajay Dharam Singh has instructed Rajesh Amminabhavi, Secretary, Minor Irrigation and Ground Water Development Department, and officials of the Ground Water Development Directorate to prepare the detailed implementation framework for the campaign.