'Seva Sankalp Yatra' To Culminate On Oct 7 With Grand Celebration In Vadnagar, Varanasi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra', undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of public service as the elected head of government, will culminate on Wednesday, with two grand closing ceremonies in Vadnagar in Gujarat and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

According to an official statement of the BJP, the campaign, which began on September 17, has traversed different parts of the country carrying the message of 'Seva' (service), 'Sankalp' (pledge) and social responsibility, inspired by the life and public service journey of PM Modi.

The concluding day is set to bring together thousands of 'Seva Yatris', Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers and young citizens at two places closely associated with the Prime Minister's life and spiritual heritage.

In Varanasi, the 'Seva Yatris' will culminate their journey with 'Jalabhishek' at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

BJP President Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM National President Hemang Joshi are scheduled to address the gathering, highlighting the significance of 'Seva' (service) as a core value of public life and speaking about PM Modi's journey in public service over the past 25 years.

In Vadnagar, the 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' will conclude with the 'Seva Yatris' performing 'Jalabhishek' at the Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir, a place that holds immense significance in PM Modi's life.

The event in Vadnagar will be addressed by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and BJP All Cells Coordinator V.D. Sharma.

The two simultaneous closing programmes will symbolise Prime Minister Modi's journey, coming a full circle from Vadnagar to Varanasi.

While PM Modi was born and raised in Vadnagar (Gujarat), the latter is his Lok Sabha constituency.

The 'Seva Sankalp Yatra' has sought to transform the celebration of PM Modi's 25 years of public service into a mass movement of 'Seva', encouraging young people to contribute to society through cleanliness drives, tree plantation, water conservation, Gau Seva, service at old-age homes, beneficiary interactions and other social initiatives, the statement said.