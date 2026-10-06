Icaur Opens Its New Showroom At Marina Mall Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) New Marina Mall location strengthens iCAUR's presence in the UAE capital through a partnership with Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons, bringing its growing new energy vehicle portfolio closer to Abu Dhabi customers. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: iCAUR, the premium new energy vehicle brand backed by Chery Group, has expanded its presence in the UAE capital with the opening of a new showroom at Marina Mall, Abu Dhabi.

Located within one of Abu Dhabi's key retail destinations, the new showroom marks another milestone in iCAUR's UAE growth strategy and further strengthens the brand's presence in the capital, in partnership with Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons.

Spanning 225 sqm, the showroom has been designed to deliver an engaging and accessible customer journey, enabling visitors to experience iCAUR's growing portfolio of premium new energy vehicles firsthand. The space brings together iCAUR's distinctive vehicle design, premium interiors and technology, alongside interactive elements designed to enhance the overall customer experience.

The showroom also features a digital display and dedicated Nintendo gaming corner, adding an interactive element to the space and creating a more engaging and fun experience for their visitors.

The new Marina Mall location also places a strong focus on showcasing iCAUR's advanced REEV (Range-Extended Electric Vehicle) technology. The iCAUR V27 and iCAUR 03T are featured within the showroom, allowing visitors to explore the vehicles firsthand and better understand the benefits of REEV systems, including extended range capability, electric driving efficiency, and reduced range anxiety.

Advanced REEV Technology for UAE Drivers

The iCAUR V27 is designed to deliver the benefits of electric driving while providing the extended range capability needed for everyday journeys across the UAE. Powered by iCAUR's Golden REEV system, the V27 operates through electric drive, while a 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine acts as an onboard generator to maintain battery charge and provide additional range when needed.

The system delivers over 150 km of pure electric driving and a total range exceeding 995 km, providing the flexibility for both daily city driving and longer journeys across the UAE and wider GCC.

Alongside the V27, the iCAUR 03T offers a more adventurous and performance-focused driving experience. Designed as an all-road REEV SUV, the 03T pairs its unique design with advanced electrified technology and a dual-motor all-wheel drive system delivering up to 315 kW.

With intelligent torque distribution and multiple terrain modes, the 03T is designed to deliver greater traction and control across a range of driving conditions, from city roads to desert and off-road environments. Its advanced REEV system provides up to 171 km of pure electric range and a combined range exceeding 800 km, offering greater flexibility for both daily driving and longer journeys.

Moving inside, the 03T places a strong focus on technology and versatility, featuring a 15.6-inch central display, digital instrument cluster, and intelligent voice control. V2L external power, expandable cargo space and advanced safety systems further enhance its versatility, supporting both everyday use and more adventurous journeys.

Strengthening iCAUR's Presence in the Capital

The new Marina Mall location builds on iCAUR's existing presence in Abu Dhabi and forms part of the brand's continued expansion across the UAE. As a flagship showroom with a dedicated sales facility offers support to customers to access to the brand's new energy vehicle portfolio as well as ongoing vehicle care. The integrated offering strengthens iCAUR's presence in the capital while supporting its long-term growth in the UAE.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Tim Zhang, General Manager of Chery Middle East, said:“Abu Dhabi remains an important market for iCAUR, and the opening of our Marina Mall showroom reflects the next stage of our growth in the capital. By establishing a presence within one of the city's key retail destinations, we are making it easier for customers to discover our vehicles, experience our technology firsthand, and understand how our new energy solutions can fit into their everyday lives. This is an important step as we continue to build a strong and accessible retail network across the UAE.”

Mr. Abdulla Omeir Bin Youssef, CEO of Omeir Bin Youssef Group, said:

“Our partnership with iCAUR reflects our long-term commitment to introducing forward-looking automotive brands and mobility solutions to Abu Dhabi. The opening of our Marina Mall showroom is another important step in building iCAUR's presence across the emirate and making the brand more accessible to customers. As we continue to invest in the brand, our priority remains delivering the trusted service, customer experience and market support that have defined Omeir Bin Youssef & Sons for generations.”