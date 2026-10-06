Caught On Camera: Car Runs Over Woman Biker's Foot In Bhopal, Driver Tries To Flee Video Goes Viral WATCH

There is a video that has gone viral on social media that shows a car driver reportedly driving over the foot of a lady who is riding a motorbike and then attempting to drive away later. The incident was allegedly reported in Bhopal and was captured on the woman's bike-mounted camera. The lady, who uses the username @browngirl_sam_ on Instagram, uploaded the footage to the platform and said that she was riding slowly through heavy traffic when the car in front of her abruptly applied the brakes. She stated that she had also hit the brakes and brought the vehicle to a complete stop. It was a car that was some distance behind her that suddenly came up to her and ran over her foot, as she stated.

The viral footage appears to show the car stopping with the woman's foot underneath it. She can be seen tapping on the vehicle and asking the driver to reverse. People gathered around the car also reportedly urged the driver to move the vehicle back, telling him that her leg was stuck underneath.

Nevertheless, the woman said that the driver did not immediately comply with her request. She said that when she tapped on the automobile once again and urged him to reverse, he instead pulled the vehicle ahead, which resulted in her suffering further injuries.

She further alleged that after the incident, she moved her bike to the side and asked the driver to stop. Instead, the driver allegedly tried to flee from the spot. "There was a couple sitting in that car, completely lost in their own little world, who they were hitting or whose leg they were running the car over," she wrote while sharing the video.

According to the motorcyclist, she had no intention of posting the video at first, but upon witnessing the alleged behaviour of the driver, she made the decision to do so. She also thanked God that her bike had a camera installed, which captured the incident.

On the other hand, the lady biker stated that she would also share the second half of the event in order to disclose further information about what was place.

Watch Viral Video

There has been a lot of indignation on Instagram since the video was posted, with viewers responding to the alleged behaviour of the driver and wondering why he did not instantly stop and aid when the woman's foot was ran over.

Note that the charges that the woman stated could not be independently verified based just on the video without any other evidence. It was not immediately possible to get any more information on any complaints or actions taken by the police in connection with the event.