Dasara 2026 Holidays: How Many Days Off Will Telangana-Andhra Pradesh Employees Get?

Dasara 2026 is approaching, and employees in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are looking forward to the festive break. Check the holiday dates, number of days off and key details for government employees.

Telugu students are enjoying 12 to 13 days of Dasara holidays. Educational institutions across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh will shut down on October 10. Schools will welcome students back on October 22 and 23. This gives Telangana students 13 days and Andhra Pradesh students 12 days of vacation. But what is the holiday scene for employees? We break down the exact number of days government and private offices will stay closed.

Telangana employees get more Dasara holidays compared to Andhra Pradesh. People in Telangana celebrate Bathukamma on a grand scale, making Dasara a major festival season. The government has declared October 18 (Sunday) as a holiday for Saddula Bathukamma. Employees can take an optional paid leave on October 19 (Monday) for Mahar Navami. October 20 (Tuesday) is a general holiday for Vijayadasami. The government has also declared October 21 (Wednesday) as an official holiday.

Private Employee Holidays

Private IT and corporate employees already have their weekend off on October 17 (Saturday) and October 18 (Sunday). They also get a holiday on October 20 (Tuesday). Private employees can just take a leave on October 19 (Monday) to enjoy a long four-day weekend with their families.

Andhra Pradesh students have holidays until October 21, which is one day less than Telangana students. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh employees also get fewer festival holidays. The government has declared October 18 (Sunday) as an official holiday for Durgashtami. Employees get another holiday on October 20 (Tuesday) for Vijayadasami. Government employees get these two days off, but they are not continuous. However, IT and corporate employees will get a three-day break because they already have their weekend off starting October 17 (Saturday).

Educational institutions in Telangana have official Dasara holidays from October 12 to October 22. Students also get the preceding weekend off, as October 10 is a second Saturday and October 11 is a Sunday. These two weekend days push the total holiday count to 13 days. Andhra Pradesh students get one holiday less than Telangana students. Their holidays also start on October 10 but end on October 21. Schools in Andhra Pradesh will reopen on October 22, giving students a total of 12 days off.

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