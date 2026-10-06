Lesotho Government Assured Basotho To Receive Passports Within Four Working Days To Facilitate Easier Travel

Members of the public welcomed an announcement by the Minister of Home Affairs and Police, Hon. Voeswa Tsheka that it will now take only four working days for Mosotho to get a passport.

The Minister announced that following the Prime Minister's commitment made on July 01st 2026, a backlog of 64,000 passports had been cleared within three months starting from the day the commitment was made until September 17, 2026.

Speaking in an interview, Mrs. 'Malillo Mosollo stated that the minister's announcement comes as a relief for Basotho who have longwaited for the troubles within the passport office to be resolved. She indicated that those who have not been able to travel and make a living due to the fact that getting a passport was difficult, can now do that with ease.

Ms. Limpho Taole said the minister's announcement is good newsespecially for migrant labourers and learners who go to school in South Africa. She expressed hope that the struggles faced by Basotho whowork in South Africa who could not get passports on time resulting in some losing their jobs will be history.

The Minister of Home Affairs and Police has acknowledged Basotho for their patience and understanding as well as the passport servicesmanagement and staff together with the accounts officers who worked extended hours and weekends to serve the nation. She expressedappreciation to the Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) for their 'tireless efforts to uproot corruption within passport services'.

She indicated that they would monitor turnaround times closely and holdthemselves accountable for meeting the commitment, she added that they will remain committed to serving Basotho with dignity, fairness and efficiency while safeguarding the credibility of the national documents.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Lesotho.