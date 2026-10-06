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UK And Azerbaijan Agree On Text Of Strategic Partnership Agreement
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 6. The UK and Azerbaijan have agreed on the text of a strategic partnership agreement and intend to establish a working group to implement it, the UK Minister of State in the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade, and Co-Chairman of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, Anas Sarwar, said, Trend 's correspondent reports.
Sarwar made the statement at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held in Baku.
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