UK And Azerbaijan Agree On Text Of Strategic Partnership Agreement

Sarwar made the statement at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, held in Baku.

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