Virtune AB (Publ) Launches Virtune Zcash ETP On Nasdaq Stockholm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stockholm, 6 October 2026 - Virtune, a Swedish regulated digital asset manager, is announcing the launch of the Virtune Zcash ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, the largest stock exchange in the Nordics.

Virtune is a Swedish asset manager and issuer of physically backed crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs). Since its launch in 2023, Virtune has gained the trust of more than 160,000 investors and today manages approximately USD 380 million in assets under management (AUM), strengthening the company's position as one of Europe's leading issuers of regulated crypto ETPs. The company holds more than 90% market share for crypto ETNs on Nasdaq Nordics.

About Virtune Zcash ETP

Virtune Zcash ETP is a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) designed to offer investors a secure and cost-effective way to gain exposure to Zcash (ZEC). This is made possible through a transparent and physically backed structure with institutional-level security.

Key information about Virtune Zcash ETP



1:1 exposure to ZEC

100% physically backed by ZEC 1.49% annual management fee

Virtune Zcash ETP



Full name: Virtune Zcash ETP

Short name: Virtune Zcash

Ticker: VIRZEC

Trading currency: SEK

First day of trading: Tuesday, 6 October 2026 ISIN: SE0030587929

About Zcash

Zcash is a payment blockchain with the option to protect payment details. Its crypto asset, ZEC, is used for payments. Launched in 2016 and built from Bitcoin's original code, the network focuses on payment privacy. Users can choose between transparent and shielded addresses. Shielded payments use zero-knowledge proofs, a technology that lets the network verify a payment without publishing its underlying information. ZEC has a maximum supply of 21 million units.

Christopher Kock, CEO of Virtune:

“In May 2023, we launched our first product on Nasdaq Stockholm. Since then, we have worked tirelessly to expand our product offering and help Nordic investors better understand crypto assets. Today, we are pleased to introduce Virtune Zcash ETP, providing a straightforward way to gain exposure to Zcash through online brokers such as Avanza and Nordnet. The product is 100% physically backed by Zcash, held in cold storage with Coinbase.”

If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting with Virtune to discuss the opportunities our ETPs offer for your asset management services or to learn more about Virtune and our ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at.... You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs at and register your email address on our website to subscribe to our newsletters, covering updates on upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.

Press contact

Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

...

+46 70 073 45 64

Virtune, headquartered in Stockholm, is a Swedish regulated asset manager and issuer of crypto ETPs listed on regulated European exchanges. Through regulatory compliance, strategic partnerships and an experienced team, Virtune provides access to innovative and sophisticated investment products tailored to the rapidly evolving global crypto market.

Cryptocurrency investments are associated with high risk. Virtune does not provide investment advice. Investments are made at your own risk. Securities may increase or decrease in value, and there is no guarantee that you will recover your invested capital. Please read the prospectus, KID, terms at .