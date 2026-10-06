Nox Peptides Announces Launch Of GHK-Cu And Wolverine Stack For Canadian Research Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nox Peptides today announced the launch of two research-focused peptide products,and the, expanding its product offering for Canadian laboratories, researchers and research organizations.

The product launch gives research-focused customers access to individual and combination peptide products through the Nox Peptides online catalog. The company says the new additions are intended to support laboratory and preclinical research applications and are supplied with research-use information and product documentation.

GHK-Cu is a copper-binding peptide that has been the subject of scientific research for several decades. Researchers have investigated the compound in various laboratory settings, contributing to research examining peptide biology and cellular processes.

As part of the announcement, Nox Peptides has introduced GHK-Cu

According to Nox Peptides, the newly introduced products are accompanied by information intended to help researchers identify research materials and review relevant product documentation. Researchers are encouraged to evaluate product specifications, batch information, certificates of analysis, storage requirements and other available documentation before using research materials.

The company says the product launch reflects its continued focus on serving the Canadian research supply market with peptide materials intended for laboratory and preclinical research.

Nox Peptides also emphasizes that researchers and organizations are responsible for ensuring that purchasing, storage, handling and use of research materials comply with applicable Canadian laws, institutional policies and laboratory protocols.

With the launch of GHK-Cu and the Wolverine Stack, Nox Peptides is expanding its research-product catalog while maintaining a focus on research-use labeling, product identification and responsible handling of laboratory materials.

About Nox Peptides

Nox Peptides provides peptide products intended for laboratory and research purposes. Its product selection includes individual research peptides and combination products intended for qualified research applications.

Research-Use Notice

Products referenced in this announcement are intended for laboratory research purposes only. They are not intended for human or veterinary use, diagnosis, treatment, prevention or cure of any disease or medical condition. Nothing in this announcement should be interpreted as a medical claim or recommendation for human administration.

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Nox Peptides has also introduced the