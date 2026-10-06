Final Results Of Martela Corporation's Directed Share Issue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Martela Corporation, stock exchange release, October 6, 2026 at 13:45 p.m. (EEST)

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN, THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

The final results of Martela Corporation's (“ Martela” or the“ Company”) directed share issue (the“ Share Issue”) show that a total of 15,907,707 subscriptions for new shares of the Company corresponding to the existing series A shares, representing the Company's sole series of shares following the combination of share series (the " Offer Shares ") were made in the Share Issue, corresponding to approximately 89 per cent of the 17,777,777 Offer Shares offered in the Share Issue. The subscription price in the Share Issue was EUR 0.45 per Offer Share. Martela receives gross proceeds of approximately EUR 7.2 million from the Share Issue.

Martela's Board of Directors has today approved the subscriptions made in the Share Issue, and allocated the Offer Shares to be issued, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Share Issue. As a result of the Share Issue and the combination of share series and the related directed share issue without consideration, as previously disclosed by the Company, the total number of shares in Martela will increase by a maximum of 16,058,907 from 4,639,212 to a maximum of 20,698,119 provided that the combination of the Company's share series is registered with the Trade Register and the directed share issue without consideration is carried out at its maximum amount, i.e. 151,200 shares. The Offer Shares issued in the Share Issue amount to approximately 77 per cent of all shares in Martela following the Share Issue provided that the combination of share series is registered with the Trade Register.

The Offer Shares will be registered with the Finnish Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on or about 12 October 2026. Trading in the Offer Shares on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd is estimated to commence on 13 October 2026. The Offer Shares carry the right to dividends and other shareholder rights once the Offer Shares have been registered with the Trade Register. Following the registration of the combination of the share series with the Trade Register on or about 12 October 2026, the Offer Shares carry the same rights as the Company's other shares.

Advisors

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy is acting as Martela's financial advisor and as the Lead Manager of the Share Issue. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as Martela's legal advisor.

MARTELA CORPORATION

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

CEO, Panu Ala-Nikkola

tel +358 50 502 4728

CFO, Henri Berg

tel +358 40 836 5464

Chairman of the Board, Tapio Pajuharju

tel +358 50 5774 200

DISTRIBUTION:

NASDAQ Helsinki, key news media,

MARTELA CORPORATION:

Martela is a Nordic leader specialising in user-centric working and learning environments. With over 80 years of experience, we create the best places to work and offer our customers the Martela Lifecycle solutions which combine furniture and related services into a seamless whole.

IMPORTANT NOTICE:

The distribution of this release may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such relevant legal restrictions. The information contained herein is not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States, Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, South Africa or any other jurisdiction in which the release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This release is not directed to, and is not intended for release, publication or distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident of, or is located in, any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such release, distribution, publication, availability or use would violate law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

This release does not constitute a prospectus as defined in the Prospectus Regulation nor a document containing the information set out in Annex IX of the Prospectus Regulation and, as such, it does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell, or a solicitation or invitation of any offer to buy, acquire or subscribe for, any securities or an inducement to enter into investment activity in relation to any securities.

No part of this release, nor the fact of its release, publication or distribution, should form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment or investment decision whatsoever. No representation, warranty or undertaking, expressed or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the pertinence, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions contained herein. Neither the Company nor any of its respective affiliates, advisors or representatives or any other person shall have any liability whatsoever (in negligence or otherwise) for any loss, however arising, from any use of this release or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with this release. Each person must rely on their own examination and analysis of the Company, its subsidiaries, its securities and the transactions, including the merits and risks involved.

Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy acts exclusively for the Company and no one else in connection with the arrangement. Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy does not regard any other person as its client in relation to the arrangement. Aktia Alexander Corporate Finance Oy is not responsible to anyone other than the Company for providing the protections afforded to its clients, nor for giving advice in relation to the arrangement or any transaction or arrangement referred to herein.

This release includes forward-looking statements. These statements may not be based on historical facts, but are statements about future expectations. When used in this release, the words "aims," "anticipates," "assumes," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company and the transactions identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based on present plans, estimates, projections and expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. They are based on certain expectations, which, even though they seem to be reasonable at present, may turn out to be incorrect. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements. Numerous factors may cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives or any other person undertakes any obligation to review, confirm or to publicly release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise following the date of this release.