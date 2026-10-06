India Condemns Attack On Commercial Vessel Off Oman As 11 Indians Injured

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India on Tuesday condemned the attack on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of such incidents in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

The total crew onboard the vessel includes 17 Indian nationals, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. As many as 12 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals, were injured in the attack.

"We condemn the attack earlier today on a Panama-flagged commercial vessel MT On Peace (IMO 9893204) off the coast of Oman, where it was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Of the total crew of 19, 17 are Indian nationals. It is learnt that 12 crew members have been injured, including 11 Indian nationals," the MEA said in a statement.

"With the assistance of Omani authorities, the injured crew have since been evacuated and are receiving medical treatment in Khasab, Oman. We thank the Omani authorities for their valuable support," it added.

The MEA said that the continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region remain a "cause of deep concern for India" and reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of such attacks in the interests of peace and stability in the region.

"The targeting of commercial shipping, seafarers and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and navigation and commerce through international waterways must be restored at the earliest," the MEA statement said.

On October 3, the MEA said that five Indian nationals on board Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III were successfully rescued after the vessel was struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III. We remain committed to the safety, security and welfare of our seafarers abroad,” the MEA stated on X.

The Indian Embassy in Oman said that it coordinated the rescue of Indian nationals from the vessel and all five nationals have been shifted ashore safely.

“Earlier today, the Mission coordinated rescue of five Indian nationals on board the Kuwait-flagged tanker MT Kazimah III, struck by a projectile in the Strait of Hormuz. All 5 Indian nationals have been shifted ashore safely. We thank the Omani authorities for their continued support and assistance,” the Embassy stated on X.

The Strait of Hormuz links the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It is one of the world's most important energy corridors, carrying oil and Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) exports from major Gulf producers to international markets.