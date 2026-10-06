Khalifa Fund Participates In Global Food Week 2026 To Empower Emirati Enterprises Across The Food And Agriculture Sectors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, October 2026: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development is participating in the third edition of Global Food Week 2026, taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6 to 8 October 2026 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. The event is organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Held this year under the theme“Building Scalable Food Futures Together,” Khalifa Fund's participation reflects its commitment to enabling Emirati entrepreneurs and SMEs to capitalise on opportunities in high-potential sectors while strengthening their access to markets and contribution to the development of Abu Dhabi's food and agriculture ecosystem.

As part of its participation, Khalifa Fund is supporting 11 Emirati SMEs operating across agricultural technology, bakery equipment and technologies, baked goods and confectionery, and traditional Emirati cuisine. The Fund is providing them with a platform to showcase their products and solutions, connect with potential buyers and partners, and explore new commercial opportunities. Several participating Emirati enterprises will also deliver workshops during the event, showcasing their expertise, experiences and entrepreneurial journeys to visitors, industry specialists and key sector stakeholders.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“Our participation in Global Food Week provides Emirati entrepreneurs with an opportunity to connect with buyers, suppliers, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from around the world. Through this participation, we aim to enable Emirati enterprises to build commercial relationships, explore new opportunities and strengthen their access to markets, supporting their development across different stages of growth. SMEs have significant potential to contribute across the food value chain, from agriculture, production and manufacturing to technology, distribution, retail and consumer products. This diversity provides opportunities for Emirati entrepreneurs to develop new products and solutions that align with market requirements and strengthen their competitiveness locally and internationally.”

Khalifa Fund's participation in Global Food Week 2026 includes the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the event's Strategic Partner, aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two entities and supporting the development of Abu Dhabi's agriculture and food sectors.

The MoU focuses on implementing joint programmes and initiatives across capacity building, entrepreneurship and investment, knowledge and expertise exchange, and the empowerment of entrepreneurs and farmers. It will also leverage the services, incubators and platforms of both entities and enhance access to training, advisory services, financing and innovation opportunities.

The areas of cooperation also include practical opportunities for agricultural enterprises and innovators through proof-of-concept (PoC), pilot projects, field testing and market access, alongside support for beneficiaries of agricultural empowerment programmes and initiatives under the Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award.

This cooperation forms part of Khalifa Fund's ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with government entities and develop integrated support frameworks for entrepreneurship, innovation and investment in priority sectors, contributing to food security and sustainable economic development in Abu Dhabi.