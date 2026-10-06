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Women Shaping Wealth Summit Closes In Riyadh With PLAYBOOK Awards And New AI-Powered App
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The inaugural two-day gathering brought together investors, founders and leaders around capital, opportunity and women's role in shaping wealth, closing with the PLAYBOOK Awards and a new AI-powered chapter for PLAYBOOK's private global network. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn RIYADH, October 2026 The inaugural Women Shaping Wealth Summit, organized by PLAYBOOK, concluded on 29 September at The Garage, King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), following two days focused on how women build, deploy and influence wealth. Hosted by H.E. Deemah Al Yahya and held in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Investment through Invest Saudi, the Summit brought together more than 3,000 investors, founders, executives and leaders, 240+ speakers and participants from more than 20 countries. The Women Shaping Wealth Summit was supported by Strategic Partners including the Ministry of Investment through Invest Saudi, UBS, Range Rover and Saudi Awwal Bank (SAB). Additional strategic partners include Vista Equity Partners, Floward, Tarmeez Capital, Vennre, FinBursa, Alpaca, BALINCA, AlHashimi Pearls, Strategy&, the World Bank Group and Andersen. The Summit is further supported by more than 100 ecosystem, gifting and learning partners, with The Garage at KACST serving as Venue Partner. The programme moved from conversations around money, leadership and power into capital allocation, investment, founder funding and boardroom influence; before concluding with the Women Shaping Wealth Gala at Kimpton KAFD Riyadh and the 2026 PLAYBOOK Awards. As part of the programme, attendees also had access to 14 hours of accredited CPD learning through a collaboration with Blenducate Training Courses, accredited by The CPD Standards Office. The Summit also marked the launch of PLAYBOOK's new AI-powered app, extending its mission of building wealth with women beyond the physical event. Where Day One examined women's changing relationship with money and power, Day Two turned to the theme“From Capital to Intentional Investing”, with conversations around capital allocation, governance, venture investing, family wealth and financial decision-making. Nora Mohammed Alsarhan, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital, joined Wafa AlObaidat, Founder & CEO of PLAYBOOK, for a fireside chat on the Kingdom's venture ecosystem. Investors from Antler, Impact46, Plus VC and Doha Tech Angels also took the stage, alongside sessions exploring women in boardrooms, the infrastructure behind modern finance, health as an economic issue and the future of luxury. “The first day asked who is in the room. The second day asked what they do once they're there,” said Wafa AlObaidat, Founder & CEO of PLAYBOOK.“We wanted the conversation to move beyond access and representation into decisions: who gets funded, who gets a seat at the table and where capital moves next.” That focus on capital was reflected in the Summit's Power Pitch, which saw 40 women founders pitch their businesses across the two-day program. Following the preliminary rounds, three founders were selected as the 2026 Power Pitch winners:
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1st Place: Dr. Amani Abulaban, Founder and CEO, Carevision
2nd Place: Nouran Ghanam, CEO, STLLR Network
3rd Place: Fatima Abdulghafar, CEO and Co-Founder, Tolun AI
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Woman of the Year: Lama Alhamawi, Head of Diplomacy and Foreign Affairs, Arab News; Founder and Host, Discussions Media; Chairwoman, SBWN Saudi
Leadership Excellence Award: Henadi Al-Saleh, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member, Agility Global PLC
Change Catalyst Award: Nadia Ahmad, Associate Professor, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center; Professor of Law, Barry University School of Law
Angel Investor of the Year: Rupa Popat, Founder and Managing Partner, Araya Ventures
Advisor of the Year: Amber Ghaddar, Founding Partner, The 200bn Club
Tech Innovator Award: Mariam Nusrat, Founder and CEO, Breshna
Rising Star Award: Hania Baramki, Founder and CEO, GoLead
Influencer of the Year: Majda Ahmed, Life Coach and Content Creator
Allyship of Change Award: Dorian Hannington, Head of HR Strategy and Governance, Gulf International Bank
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