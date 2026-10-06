Al-Futtaim And Honda Bring Motorcycle Safety Training Back For Delivery Riders In 2026

Honda motorcycle safety programme returns for a second edition following its 2025 debut Riders from Talabat take part in theory and practical training Training covers hazard awareness, pre-ride checks, braking, cornering and low-speed control



DUBAI, UAE: Al-Futtaim and Honda have brought Motorcycle Safety Training programme back for a second edition, providing a contingent of delivery riders from fleet partners Talabat with theory and practical training designed to strengthen the skills and judgement required for safer riding. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Following its successful 2025 debut when the first batch of riders completed the training, the one-day programme returned in 2026 with sessions focused on the situations delivery riders encounter in their daily work.

Held at the Al-Futtaim Automotive Talent Centre in the last week of September, the programme was delivered by certified motorcycle safety instructors from HAMER. It covered hazard anticipation, pre-ride checks, braking, cornering and low-speed manoeuvring in a controlled environment. The practical sessions enabled participants to apply the techniques covered in the theory component and reinforce safer riding habits for use on the road.

Honda has a long-standing focus on rider training and education across global markets. The initiative also supports Honda's global goal of achieving zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles by 2050.

Commenting on the initiative, Carlos Montenegro, Managing Director of Al-Futtaim Honda, said:“Delivery riders spend many hours on the road every day, navigating traffic, changing conditions and the demands that come with the job. Good training helps turn the right response into instinct. After the strong response to our first edition last year, we wanted to build on that momentum and allow more riders to strengthen the skills and judgement they depend on every day.”

By working with delivery riders and fleet partners, the programme reflects Al-Futtaim's and Honda's shared focus on strengthening rider skills and encouraging safer riding across the UAE.

About Al-Futtaim:

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Operating across more than 20 countries in the Middle East, North Africa, the CIS and Asia, the Group spans key sectors including automotive, financial services, real estate, retail, and health. Al-Futtaim's work is driven by a clear purpose: to enrich lives and elevate communities through practical, forward-looking solutions.

Employing a workforce of more than 40,000 people, Al-Futtaim represents a portfolio of over 200 of the world's most recognised and trusted brands, including Toyota, Lexus, IKEA, ACE, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

With a strong focus on digital innovation and artificial intelligence, sustainable growth, strategic partnerships, and empowering its people, Al-Futtaim's approach is anchored in long-term value creation. Its integrated business model positions the Group as a reliable partner to stakeholders, supporting customers, communities, and collaborators alike in navigating the needs of today while planning for tomorrow.

Underpinned by the values of respect, excellence, collaboration, and integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to build a legacy that reflects its responsibility to people, progress, and the planet.