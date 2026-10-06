Press Release: Fastercapital Adds Seedhive To Equitypilot To Expand Early-Stage Access

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: FasterCapital -backed SeedHive aims to broaden retail access to incubator-sourced startup investments through an AI-driven marketplace designed for early-stage investing... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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India & Dubai, UAE

FasterCapital-backed SeedHive aims to broaden retail access to incubator-sourced startup investments through an AI-driven marketplace designed for early-stage investing. FasterCapital has selected SeedHive for EquityPilot to support product development, deal structuring, and investor onboarding as the startup prepares its marketplace for institutional and verified retail investors.

FasterCapital's EquityPilot will work with SeedHive on execution priorities for the first 30–60 days, focusing on product refinement, incubator partnerships, and investor discovery processes. Editors may quote FasterCapital and EquityPilot regarding this near-term execution focus.

India's startup ecosystem continues to expand with tens of thousands of early-stage companies and growing retail interest in alternative investments. Despite the volume of startups, access and credible evaluation remain bottlenecks for many investors and for incubated teams seeking seed capital. SeedHive proposes a marketplace approach intended to address these gaps while aligning with evolving investor expectations.

What the Startup Delivers?

SeedHive is building a technology-driven investment marketplace that sources startups from incubators and accelerators and offers structured investment instruments. The platform integrates AI-based evaluation models, incubator ratings, and standardized investment agreements to create a transparent environment where verified investors can participate with minimum ticket sizes that preserve deal credibility.

Why Now?

Increasing startup formation, greater retail investor interest in alternatives, and maturing incubator pipelines create an opportunity to modernize early-stage deal flow. SeedHive's focus on curated, incubator-backed startups plus AI-assisted assessment is designed to meet growing demand for structured, discoverable early-stage opportunities.

What FasterCapital Will Provide?

– Hands-on execution support to advance SeedHive's platform and product roadmap

– Guidance on fundraising readiness, deal structuring, and regulatory considerations

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders, including mentors and investor networks

– Operational feedback on go-to-market tactics for startup and investor acquisition

First 30–60 Days

SeedHive and FasterCapital will prioritize product sprints to refine the investor dashboard, finalize AI evaluation criteria, and formalize initial incubator partnerships. Workstreams will include technical integration, compliance review, and the creation of investor-facing materials to support first marketplace listings. This plan focuses on execution and readiness, not fundraising guarantees.

Leadership Comment

“Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're excited to support SeedHive through EquityPilot. Our team will focus on execution milestones and connecting the startup with the right ecosystem stakeholders.'”

Next 90 Days

SeedHive expects to complete core platform features, onboard pilot incubator partners, and run initial investor discovery events to validate demand and feedback loops. Progress metrics will prioritize platform stability, quality of sourced startups, and investor onboarding experience.

About SeedHive

SeedHive is a technology-driven investment marketplace focused on democratizing early-stage startup investment in India. The platform sources startups from incubators and accelerators, applies AI-assisted validation, and offers structured investment options to make early-stage investing more structured and transparent. SeedHive targets curated seed-stage opportunities with the aim of improving deal discoverability for verified investors.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into execution through structured milestones, hands-on support, and guidance that improves fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, validate priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders.