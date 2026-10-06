World Heart Day Taking Care Of Your Heart Every Day, Starting From Your Wrist

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026 – No matter who you are or what you do, we all have one constant companion we rely on every single day: our heart. Unseen but always at work, it beats around 100,000 times a day, keeping pace with us through every moment. Yet for something so essential to our lives, taking care of our hearts is often overlooked until it's too late. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Heart disease is the number one cause of death worldwide,which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Heart Federation recognize Sept. 29 as World Heart Day. It is a reminder that the choices we make today can make a meaningful difference tomorrow.

These choices don't have to be big. From choosing when to go to bed to making time for even just 30 minutes of exercise, the small choices we make every day add up to a healthier lifestyle. The good news is that Samsung Galaxy Watch can help you make proactive prevention part of daily life. By monitoring your sleep, activity level, stress and blood pressure, Galaxy Watch helps you better understand what's happening in your body and what steps to take to ensure your heart is doing its job well.

Understanding Your Body at a Glance: Heart Health Score

The American Heart Association recommends looking at Life's Essential 8as key measures for improving and maintaining cardiovascular health: diet, exercise, sleep, weight, blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol and smoking cessation. But knowing what matters raises an important question: how do these factors change the choices we make every day?

Samsung Health's Heart Health Score is designed to help you in this journey. It tracks and analyzes complex health indicators such as sleep duration, daily activity level, body composition and vascular load,converting them into a single, simple score that anyone can intuitively understand and follow.

Think about what happens if you miss your daily exercise for a few days: your Galaxy Watch recognizes your moderate-to-high intensity activity level has decreased, reflects this change in a lower Heart Health Score, and makes a recommendation to go for a run. With convenient insights right from your wrist, Galaxy Watch delivers personalized insights that make it easier to recognize changes, understand your habits, and take the next step toward healthier ones.

Advanced Sensor Technology: From Measurement to Meaning

Samsung Galaxy Watches are equipped with an advanced BioActive Sensor which integrates three precision sensors in one: an optical heart rate sensor (PPG), an electrocardiogram sensor (ECG),and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor (BIA).

With calibration just once every four weeks using a home blood pressure monitor, you can easily check your blood pressurefrom your wrist anytime, anywhere. When you place your finger on the watch's side electrode for just 30 seconds, the watch measures an electrocardiogram to detect signs of abnormal heartbeats like atrial fibrillation or ectopic beats. The Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN)feature, which detects abnormal heart signals, monitors the user's heart rhythm throughout the day and provides a proactive notification if abnormal signs are repeated.

Even small reminders like this have the power to save lives. In several countries, these notifications have led to early detection of risks such as atherosclerosis or myocardial infarction.

Around-the-Clock Care: How Galaxy Watch Proactively Monitors Your Health Even During Sleep

Your heart is a constant you can count on, and it works whether you're awake or asleep. When you wear your Galaxy Watch to sleep, it analyzes five major vital signs: heart rate during sleep, heart rate variability,respiratory rate, skin temperature and blood oxygen saturation. These signals are compared against your personal baseline.

When you wake up, your Galaxy Watch will send a notification if it detects meaningful deviations from your baseline. By highlighting meaningful changes early, it gives you an opportunity to rest, recover or seek medical guidance before small issues become larger concerns.

Heart to Heart: Connected Care That Adds Peace of Mind

Looking after your own heart is only one side of the story. From parents to partners, siblings to grandparents or even friends, the burden of caring for the hearts of those around you weighs heavily. Samsung Health's Health Data Sharingfunction lightens the load by sharing agreed-upon data items (number of steps, blood pressure, heart rate, medication adherence, etc.) with loved ones.

You can check if your parents who live far away have completed their daily walk or taken their prescribed medication on time, just as if you were right there with them.

Samsung Health lets users share selected health data with loved ones, helping them stay connected and informed about one another's wellbeing.

World Heart Day coincides with the seasonal transition when chilly winds begin to blow in the mornings and evenings. As the temperature gap between day and night widens, blood vessels constrict, sharply increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The key to preventing heart disease lies not in reactive treatment, but in proactive habits of paying close attention to the subtle signals your body sends every day. Start managing your heart health with Galaxy Watch, a reliable health partner that stays with you around the clock. [1] Source: World Health Organization (WHO),“Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)” Fact Sheet (July 31, 2025),“The top 10 causes of death” (Aug. 7, 2024). [2] Source: American Heart Association (AHA),“Life's Essential 8” (2022). [3] Vascular Load feature measures the degree of stress placed on the cardiovascular system during sleep and displays the trend of change compared to a baseline value. It continuously analyzes changes during sleep to provide a comprehensive score. [4] Electrocardiogram (ECG) feature records and analyzes subtle electrical signals of the heart when the user places a finger on Galaxy Watch's top button for about 30 seconds, detecting atrial fibrillation (irregular and rapid quivering) and ectopic beats (premature irregular beats). [5] Blood Pressure feature measures systolic and diastolic blood pressure by analyzing pulse waveforms with Galaxy Watch's optical (PPG) sensor. An initial measurement using a separate cuff-type blood pressure monitor is required, and recalibration is needed every 4 weeks (28 days). [6] Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature detects irregular patterns that may indicate atrial fibrillation through pulse monitoring and provides an early alert. [7] Heart Rate Variability (HRV) feature analyzes minute-to-minute variations in the intervals between heartbeats to show autonomic nervous system balance. It is automatically recorded during sleep and resting states. [8] Heart Health Score and Vitals features are supported on the Samsung Health app (version 7.0 or higher). [9] Health Data Sharing feature requires user consent, and users can independently choose which health data to share (including steps, workouts, sleep, weight, body composition, food intake, heart rate, stress, blood pressure, blood glucose, medication and vital signs).