German Businesses Await Imminent Launch Of Azerbaijan's Digital Strategy

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)German businesses are anticipating the imminent launch of Azerbaijan's digital strategy, Executive Director of the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) Nargis Wieck said, Trend 's correspondent reports.

She made the remarks at a press conference on the margins of the German-Azerbaijani Conference on Connectivity in Baku.

“We are expecting a digital strategy, which should be launched very soon. Today, we will hear from the Azerbaijani government about this roadmap,” she said.

Wieck also expressed interest in utilizing Azerbaijan as a hub for German companies, particularly for testing their projects within so-called regulatory“sandboxes.”

“We would like to use Azerbaijan as a hub or invite German companies to do so, for example, to test their projects within the framework of a so-called 'sandbox,' so that they can then implement them and bring them to the European market,” she added.

The German-Azerbaijani Conference on Strategic Partnership and Connectivity, organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan), is being held in Baku. The event brings together representatives of government agencies from Germany and Azerbaijan, business circles and international financial institutions.

The conference focuses on mobilizing financing for infrastructure, transport, logistics, green energy and digitalization along the Middle Corridor.

The program also includes panel discussions and business-to-government roundtables on developing the Middle Corridor, attracting investment, green energy, public-private partnerships, digital transformation and cybersecurity.

The conference aims to expand German-Azerbaijani economic cooperation and establish new partnerships in infrastructure, energy, transport, logistics and digitalization.