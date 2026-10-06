Kazakhstan, Oman Sign Deals On Investment, Energy, Transport
According to the presidential press service, the two leaders also adopted a joint statement setting out the priorities for further development of bilateral relations.
The ceremony of exchanging the following intergovernmental and interagency documents was held in the presence of the presidents:
Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Promotion and Reciprocal Protection of Investments;
Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on Air Services;
Agreement on the Establishment of a Joint Investment Structure (Fund) between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority, Oman's sovereign investment fund;
Agreement between Samruk-Kazyna JSC and Oman Investment Authority on the Main Terms within the Framework of the Joint Blue City Rixos Project;
Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the Financial Sector between the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Finance of the Sultanate of Oman;
Memorandum of Understanding between the Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs and the Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Oman Business Council;
Agreement on Strategic Cooperation in Geological Exploration between KazMunayGas JSC and OQ Exploration & Production;
Agreement between the Eurasian Development Bank and the Government of the Sultanate of Oman on the Conditions of Stay of the Eurasian Development Bank in the Sultanate of Oman.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment