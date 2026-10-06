DIDWW Brings Carrier-Grade Voice Infrastructure To Gartner® IT Symposium/Xpotm 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIDWW, a fully licensed global telecom operator connecting human and AI communications across 90+ countries, has announced its participation as a Silver exhibitor at Gartner® IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026. The event takes place November 9–12 at the International Barcelona Convention Centre.









We believe that it is one of the most important gatherings of CIOs and IT executives, the event brings together senior IT leaders to separate AI hype from reality, with agentic AI among this year's central themes. It's familiar ground for DIDWW: as AI agents, voice bots, and automation platforms take on real conversations with customers, something still has to connect them to an actual phone number in an actual country.

Attendees are welcome to meet the DIDWW team at booth no. 609 to see how carrier-grade SIP trunking, phone numbers, and SMS connect AI agents and automation platforms to the real-world phone network. The network runs on directly licensed infrastructure, not resold capacity, across 90+ countries. Integrations with ElevenLabs, Retell AI, Vapi, Microsoft Teams, and Genesys let companies connect their existing AI solutions directly to DIDWW's network. To schedule a dedicated session in advance, attendees can email the DIDWW team at ... or contact their personal account manager.

"AI can hold a great conversation, but someone still has to connect that call to a real phone number in a real country," said Karolis Jurys, CEO of DIDWW. "That's the part we've spent 20 years getting right, and it's why we wanted to be in Barcelona talking to IT leaders about it. We just want to make sure the phone still rings when it should, no matter which country the AI agent is calling into."

About the Gartner® IT Symposium/XpoTM 2026

Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo is the world's most important gathering for CIOs and other IT executives. IT executives rely on these conferences to learn how to amplify the impact of the technology, insights and trends shaping the future of IT and business. Follow news and updates from the conferences on X using #GartnerSYM, and on the Gartner Newsroom.

GARTNER and IT Symposium Xpo is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About DIDWW

DIDWW provides licensed voice infrastructure that lets organizations conduct business and serve customers reliably anywhere in the world – from anywhere in the world. Including hard-to-reach, high-growth markets other providers skip.

Headquartered in Dublin and operating in 90+ countries, DIDWW gives mid-market and enterprise organizations a stable, compliant local presence wherever they need to do business. Local phone numbers, two-way voice & SMS, and flexible communications solutions – all through a self-serve platform built for human teams and AI agents alike.

For over 20 years, DIDWW has served more than 7,000 organizations, including Fanatics, Air Serbia, 4Finance, Teltonika, Telefónica, and more, backed by 24/7 in-house customer support.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit .

Press Contact:

Vilija Simkiene

Marketing Department

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at