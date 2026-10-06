Bimergen Energy Co-CEO Joins Featured Keynote Panel At Moneyshow Highlights 2026 Milestones In Company Presentations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS), a U.S.-based renewable energy infrastructure developer, owner and operator, today highlighted its strategic milestones and achievements for 2026 as the Company participates in this week's MoneyShow Orlando.

Bimergen Energy Co-CEO Bob Brilon is honored to join the MoneyShow Orlando's featured keynote panel,“Profit Strategies for the Great Rebalancing in Global Energy Markets,” on Tuesday, October 6 at 11:15 a.m. ET in the International Ballroom.

Brilon will appear alongside Roger Conrad and Elliott Gue of Capitalist Times and Talon Custer of Bloomberg Intelligence to discuss the forces reshaping oil, natural gas, power markets and energy investment, including surging AI-driven electricity demand.

The Company's Board of Directors remains confident in Bimergen's strategy and direction, underscored by the 2026 milestones featured in Brilon's presentations:



Reached first-ever revenue and GAAP profitability in Q2 2026.

Produced $7.9M revenue, $4.8M gross profit, $3.9M adjusted EBITDA and $1.6M net income ($0.22/share).

Completed a $13.6M public offering in February and uplisted to NYSE American. Strengthened balance sheet: cash was approximately $9.4M at June 30, up sharply from $0.4M at year-end 2025, while working capital improved to +$9.6M from -$4.5M.



“2026 has been a breakthrough year for Bimergen,” said Bob Brilon, Co-CEO.“We reached profitability in our first full quarter after uplist to NYSE American, strengthened our balance sheet and aligning all the pieces for growth to a $400 million annual revenue operation from our pipeline of battery energy storage system projects. Our focus now is execution: bringing projects into service with our joint venture partners and building long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Bimergen Energy

Bimergen Energy (NYSE American: BESS) is a U.S.-based renewable energy infrastructure developer, owner and operator focused on utility-scale battery energy storage systems. Bimergen Energy develops and operates infrastructure designed to enhance grid stability and support the integration of renewable generation across key U.S. markets. The Company generates operating revenue by buying energy at lower off-peak prices and selling it back to the same grid at higher peak prices. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding project in-service dates, strategic initiatives and future performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bimergen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Contact

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