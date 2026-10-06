Parsons To Announce Third-Quarter 2026 Financial Results On October 28, 2026
Access to a webcast of the live conference call can be obtained through the Investor Relations section of the company's website ( ). Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here.
A replay will be available on the company's website approximately two hours after the conference call and continuing for one year.
About Parsons Corporation
Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we're making an impact.
Contacts:
Media
Bernadette Miller
Parsons Corporation
+1 980.253.9781
...
Investor Relations
Dave Spille
Parsons Corporation
+1 571.775.0408
...
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