Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


2026-10-06 06:35:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) announced today that its third quarter 2026 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, October 27 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 27, 2026.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations
817-869-4267
...


MENAFN06102026004107003653ID1111767238



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date


More Story
Search