Range Announces Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --announced today that its third quarter 2026 financial results news release will be issued Tuesday, October 27 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

A conference call to review the financial results is scheduled on Wednesday, October 28 at 9:00 a.m. ET (8:00 a.m. CT). A webcast of the call may be accessed at . The webcast will be archived for replay on the Company's website until November 27, 2026.

RANGE RESOURCES CORPORATION (NYSE: RRC) is a leading U.S. independent natural gas and NGL producer with operations focused in the Appalachian Basin. The Company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More information about Range can be found at .

SOURCE: Range Resources Corporation

Range Investor Contacts:

Laith Sando, SVP – Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

817-869-4267

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