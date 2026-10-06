Thin Clients - Global Strategic Business Report Released Thin Clients Market To Reach US$2.6 Billion By 2030

Dublin, Oct. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Thin Clients - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thin clients market was valued at US$2.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 2% during the forecast period. Market development is being supported by desktop virtualization, cloud-based infrastructure, secure remote access requirements, and organizational efforts to reduce hardware, energy, maintenance, and IT administration costs.

The comprehensive thin clients market report evaluates current industry trends, competitive conditions, regional opportunities, technology developments, and forecasts through 2030. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and assesses their potential effects on component sourcing, supply chains, production costs, vendor strategies, and geographic market realignment.

Thin Clients Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Desktop virtualization and virtual desktop infrastructure remain central to thin client adoption. Platforms from VMware, Citrix, Microsoft, and other technology providers enable organizations to centrally manage applications, operating environments, security policies, updates, and user access. This centralized architecture is particularly relevant across enterprises, government agencies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, industrial operations, and distributed workforces.

Improvements in network infrastructure are also strengthening market prospects. The expansion of fiber-optic networks, 5G connectivity, and high-performance cloud environments is reducing latency and improving access to remotely hosted applications. Support for multiple monitors, multimedia workloads, peripherals, and increasingly sophisticated business applications is broadening thin client deployment opportunities.

Cybersecurity and regulatory compliance provide additional momentum. Centralized data management, limited local storage, controlled access, and streamlined patch deployment can help organizations strengthen information governance and reduce endpoint exposure. Rising demand for remote and hybrid work capabilities is further increasing investment in secure, scalable virtual desktop environments.

Cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform, continue to support deployment flexibility by providing scalable infrastructure for hosted desktops and applications. Together, cloud adoption, workplace transformation, cost optimization, and data protection requirements are expected to sustain measured growth in the global thin clients market.

Market Segment and Regional Outlook



Form Factor: With Monitor, Mobile, and Standalone.

Application: Enterprise, Government, Education, and Industrial. Geographic Coverage: United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of World.

The Thin Clients With Monitor segment is forecast to reach US$1.2 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 1.7%. Mobile Thin Clients are projected to expand at a CAGR of 1.9% over the analysis period.

The United States market was valued at US$623.8 million in 2024. China is forecast to reach US$411.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 1.7%. The report also examines market conditions and growth opportunities in Japan, Canada, Germany, the broader European market, and Asia-Pacific.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, workplace modernization, cloud migration, cybersecurity investment, and changing enterprise purchasing priorities. It also evaluates how tariff negotiations involving more than 180 countries may affect sourcing strategies, supply chain resilience, manufacturing locations, and market competitiveness. Updated analysis identifies 2025 as a pivotal period for global trade tensions and incorporates evolving perspectives on tariffs introduced during the Trump administration.

Revised forecasts account for economic uncertainty, tariff effects, and structural changes in globalization. Historical analysis from 2015 through 2023 provides context for annual market projections from 2024 through 2030. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists, and industry professionals highlights emerging risks and revenue opportunities across major regions and application categories.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual thin clients market sales and forecasts through 2030.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, and high-potential segments.

Regional analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Evaluation of tariff impacts, sourcing disruptions, and supply chain realignment.

Updated 2025 global market share estimates and competitive positioning.

Actionable insights supporting investment, product development, market entry, and strategic planning. Complimentary report updates for one year.

Competitive Landscape

Selected companies examined in the global thin clients market report include:



10ZiG Technology Inc.

Advantech Co., Ltd.

ASUSTeK Computer, Inc.

Centerm Information Co., Ltd.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

IGEL Technology GmbH

Lenovo Group Ltd.

LG Electronics, Inc.

NComputing

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Siemens AG

The report provides decision-makers with a focused view of how virtualization, cloud services, secure endpoint strategies, global trade developments, and changing workplace requirements are shaping the thin clients market through 2030.



Key Attributes:

