Equipo Health Featured In 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight

Equipo Health featured in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight with a 97.2/100 overall performance score based on customer feedback.

Parijat Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO of Equipo Health, shares how the KLAS recognition reflects Equipo Health's vision of turning healthcare intelligence into action.

Equipo Health earns a 97.2/100 overall performance score in the 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight, based on feedback from 9 healthcare organizations.

- Parijat Bhattacharjee, Founder & CEO, Equipo HealthSOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equipo Health has been featured in a 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight, a report that examines customer experiences with the company's centralized care management and referral platform with customizable workflow automation.The report includes feedback from 9 individuals representing 9 organizations across the US and globally. Customers shared their experiences with Equipo Health's platform, including its capabilities, support, partnership, innovation, value, and integration.Based on the KLAS evaluation, Equipo Health received a 97.2 overall performance score* on a 100-point scale with n=9. The report also includes customer ratings across multiple indicators, with A+* ratings reported for development and innovation, likelihood to recommend, money's worth, partnership, and support.The report describes Equipo Health as a care management platform that helps organizations centralize patient interactions, streamline referrals, support EHR integration, and manage complex patient populations. Customers highlighted Equipo Health as a platform where patient interactions and care delivery information can be maintained in one place, giving teams visibility into the populations they manage.“We are pleased to be featured in the KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight and to have our customers' experiences represented in the report,” said Parijat Bhattacharjee, Founder and CEO of Equipo Health.“Our work is centered on helping healthcare organizations connect people, processes and technology so care can be delivered more effectively. Customer feedback is the most critical part of how we continue to evolve our platform and support the organizations we serve.”Customers identified willingness to customize, sandbox and pilot options, cost-effectiveness, workflow improvement support, and a flexible, collaborative approach among the reasons they selected Equipo Health. The report also highlights customer feedback on Equipo Health's responsive support, consistent pricing, and continuous innovation.The KLAS report examines Equipo Health's capabilities across care coordination, referral management, patient engagement, call management, performance insights, and EHR integration.About Equipo HealthFounded in 2017 and headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey, Equipo Health is a healthcare technology company focused on helping organizations succeed in value-based care. The company's platform brings together clinical, operational, and patient-generated data into an interoperable ecosystem, combining data unification, AI-driven clinical intelligence, workflow automation, and closed-loop care coordination.Equipo Health integrates with EHR systems through FHIR, REST APIs, data-layer integration, and plugin applications. The platform can also ingest data from labs, wearable devices, payer claims, pharmacy, HIEs, and other sources.About KLASKLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.

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Equipo Health Inc

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Equipo Health Featured in 2026 KLAS Emerging Company Spotlight News Provided By Equipo Health Inc October 06, 2026, 10:19 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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