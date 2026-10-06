Mailbird Launches Mailbird Next, Bringing Windows And Mac Into One Email App

Mailbird Next is here!

The new generation of Mailbird combines a unified inbox and privacy tools with an Android app in beta, iPhone coming soon, and opt-in AI.

- Michael Bodekaer, CEO and co-founder of Mailbird

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mailbird, Inc. has launched Mailbird Next, a new generation of its email client for Windows and Mac. The release completes a ground-up rebuild that brings both desktop apps onto a single codebase, giving Windows and Mac users the same Mailbird experience and updates at the same time. Mailbird Next is available now as a free download at getmailbird.

Mailbird Next lets users manage multiple email accounts from one unified inbox and brings messages, contacts, calendars, and frequently used apps into one place.

"We rebuilt Mailbird from the ground up because the email client people will rely on for the next decade couldn't be built on the foundations of the last one. For our users it means a faster, more stable Mailbird today, and a product that will improve at a pace that simply wasn't possible before, across Windows, Mac, and soon mobile," said Michael Bodekaer, CEO and co-founder of Mailbird.

Mailbird Next integrates with tools including WhatsApp, Slack, Dropbox, Google Calendar, and Asana. The app stores mail locally and includes a Privacy Hub that blocks tracking pixels and remote images. Other features include read receipts, quick unsubscribe, sender blocking, and search across connected accounts. The interface is customizable and available in 27 languages.

Existing Mailbird users can bring their accounts and settings into Mailbird Next on first launch.

Mailbird brings a privacy-focused approach to AI

Mailbird Next adds AI in two forms, both optional and off by default: a way for users to connect an AI of their own, and an assistant of Mailbird's own.

A built-in MCP server allows users to connect an AI application of their choice, including models that run locally on their own computers.

Mailbird is also developing Wingman, its own on-device AI assistant. Currently in closed beta, Wingman can identify messages that need attention, summarize emails, and help users draft responses. Wingman is opt-in, and Mailbird does not use customer emails to train its AI.

Mailbird Next is available now as a free download for Windows and Mac at getmailbird. The free version includes one inbox and Mailbird's essential email features, while Premium adds unlimited inboxes and the full set of desktop features. Mailbird for Android is available now in public beta on Google Play, and the iPhone app is coming soon.

The launch marks the latest chapter for Mailbird, which was founded in Bali in 2012 and initially built its reputation as a Windows email client. The company began rebuilding its desktop product in 2020 to create a platform that could work across operating systems while preserving the experience its Windows users already knew.

Mailbird remains owned by its founders and has grown to more than 3.3 million registered users worldwide. Its team of 15 works remotely across several continents and continued shipping regular releases throughout the transition.

Journalists and reviewers can request a review license by writing to.... Screenshots, logos, the fact sheet, and the company story are available in the press kit at getmailbird/press.

About Mailbird

Mailbird is the calm, unified home for all your email accounts on Windows and Mac: every account in one inbox, along with desktop tools, apps, and private AI. Founded in 2012 and trusted by over 3.3 million users worldwide, Mailbird has been rebuilt from the ground up as Mailbird Next in 2026: a product ecosystem that includes Mailbird apps for Windows, Mac, Android (beta), and iPhone (coming soon).

Milana Lelovic

Mailbird, Inc.

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Mailbird Launches Mailbird Next, Bringing Windows and Mac Into One Email App News Provided By Mailbird October 06, 2026, 10:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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