Mergon Acquires Inmo Tech, Strengthening Its Healthcare Manufacturing Capabilities In Ireland

Mergon & Inmo Tech Leadership

Acquisition adds specialist injection moulding expertise, an experienced team and a strong platform for further growth in healthcare.

CASTLEPOLLARD, WESTMEATH, IRELAND, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mergon Group today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Inmo Tech Limited, a specialist manufacturer of precision injection moulded components for the healthcare and medical device sectors, based in Enniscrone, Co. Sligo.

Mergon, an engineering-led, global manufacturing group with operations in Ireland, USA, the Czech Republic, the UK and Mexico, and trusted by healthcare leaders including Abbott, Beckman Coulter and Pfizer, has acquired Inmo Tech to strengthen its healthcare capabilities and support its long-term growth ambitions in the sector.

Inmo Tech brings complementary injection moulding expertise, an established manufacturing facility and a highly experienced team. As part of Mergon Group, Inmo Tech will be able to draw on the Group's wider engineering, automation, product development, project management and global manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the acquisition, Stéphane Maravel, CEO of Mergon Group, said:“We are delighted to welcome Inmo Tech and its employees to Mergon Group. Inmo Tech has built a strong reputation for specialist injection moulding in healthcare, supported by deep technical knowledge and a committed team. The business is an excellent strategic fit for Mergon. Together, we can build on its existing strengths, support its customers and create new growth opportunities.”

Brendan Cunningham, General Manager of Inmo Tech, said:“Joining Mergon Group is an important new chapter for Inmo Tech. Mergon shares our commitment to customers, quality and technical excellence. Its scale, resources and international experience will support the continued development of the business while providing a strong home for our employees and customers.”

About Mergon Group

Mergon designs, develops and manufactures innovative plastic components and assemblies for customers across the automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors. The Group combines engineering, product development and advanced manufacturing capabilities to bring ideas that matter to life.

About Inmotech

Inmo Tech is an Irish specialist injection moulding company based in Enniscrone, Co. Sligo. The company manufactures precision plastic components for the healthcare and medical device sectors and has developed long-standing expertise in technical moulding and high-quality manufacturing.

Caolan Bushell

Mergon Group

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Mergon acquires Inmo Tech, strengthening its healthcare manufacturing capabilities in Ireland News Provided By Mergon Group October 06, 2026, 10:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Manufacturing



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