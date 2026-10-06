Buffalo Trace's 'Find Your Trace' Campaign Celebrates Craft, Heritage And History

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Buffalo Trace's“Find Your Trace” brings together Singapore's creative community to celebrate craftsmanship, heritage and the pursuit of excellence

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Buffalo Trace Distillery, the oldest continually operating distillery in America, hosted a series of intimate, invite-only tasting sessions in Singapore on 1 and 2 October as part of its“Find Your Trace” campaign. Led by Master Blender and Director of Quality Drew Mayville, the sessions brought together a diverse community of guests from creatives, makers, media, craftspeople, music, the arts and beyond for conversations on heritage, culture and art.Leaving a Trace Through CraftThe“Find Your Trace” campaign celebrates the pursuit of excellence behind a craft and a life's work. Built around intimate hosted experiences, it brings together individuals who appreciate the value of craft – bartenders, musicians, tattoo artists, photographers, DJs, chefs, stylists, designers and independent makers – or those in any field where mastery is earned over time.The campaign draws a parallel between Buffalo Trace's distilling heritage of over two centuries and the dedication of individuals who leave their own mark on Singapore's culture.The Trace So FarThe sessions are the latest chapter of a wider effort connecting Buffalo Trace with creative and cultural communities in Singapore. Earlier in June, as a key foundational partner and the Gold Sponsor of the Singapore Cocktail Crossover 2026, Buffalo Trace collaborated with four renowned bartenders from across the region to create original cocktails featuring Buffalo Trace Bourbon, each offering a distinct expression of the spirit through their individual style and craft.The campaign will culminate at Culture Cartel 2027, Singapore's street culture convention, where the full merchandise collaboration between Buffalo Trace and Pharaoh's Horses will be officially launched.Four Decades of Whiskey-Making with Drew MayvilleAt the centre of the sessions is Drew, who has served as Buffalo Trace's Master Blender and Director of Quality since 2004, with more than 46 years in the spirits industry. He began his career at the Seagram Company, where he built his foundation in blending and maturation across spirit categories, and later worked at Diageo on some of its major whiskey brands.He joined Sazerac Company as Master Blender and Director of Quality in 2004. In this role he works hands-on with every award-winning product made at Buffalo Trace, as well as across Sazerac's wider portfolio, upholding strict quality standards while pushing creative innovation on everyday releases and ultra-premium expressions alike.Named American Whiskey Brand Ambassador by Whisky Magazine and Master Blender of the Year at the International Whisky Competition, he is known for his technical depth, refined palate and ability to balance tradition with innovation. He now spends a growing share of his time sharing that knowledge with drinkers around the world.Bringing“Find Your Trace” to the GlassCollaborating with bartender Zachary de Git and hospitality entrepreneur and bar consultant Giuseppe Carneli, Buffalo Trace created two original cocktails showcasing different expressions of its signature bourbon through their individual styles and approaches to the craft.Zachary de Git, Portfolio Ambassador, Buffalo Trace & Award-winning BartenderHailing from Queensland, Australia, Zac is an award-winning bartender with over a decade of experience across leading bars in Australia and Asia. After training at Melbourne's Black Pearl and Der Raum, he headed beverage operations at Singapore's Tippling Club, and today is Bar Director with The Mason team in Bali and Bar Vera in Canggu. As Portfolio Ambassador for Buffalo Trace, he champions bourbon craftsmanship, heritage and flavour through education, cocktail development and bartender engagement across the region. His accolades include winning the Diageo World Class Cocktail Competition in 2013.THE LONG GOODBYE by Zachary de Git: A rich, bittersweet take on Buffalo Trace Bourbon, combining Campari and Carpano Antica vermouth with crème de cacao and orange bitters for a darker, more indulgent expression.Giuseppe Carneli, Hospitality Entrepreneur and Bar ConsultantGiuseppe is a Bangkok-based entrepreneur with over a decade of international hospitality experience across six countries, including with Corinthia, InterContinental and Rosewood. He partners with GiancarloBAR on consultancy projects for brands such as Conrad, Aman, Four Seasons and Capella, and is the founder of bespoke uniform brand Giuseppe Carneli Studio and owner of Otto Italian Eatery in Bangkok.THE GREAT TRACE by Giuseppe Carneli: A bright, bittersweet expression of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, pairing Antica Formula vermouth and Bitter Bianco with Maraschino liqueur and Angostura bitters for a more aromatic, layered serve.Craft Beyond the Glass – Buffalo Trace x Pharaoh's HorsesGuests also got an early look at the merchandise collaboration between Buffalo Trace and Pharaoh's Horses, ahead of its full launch at Culture Cartel 2027. Pharaoh's Horses is the street-born, luxe-leaning bespoke fashion label of Singaporean tattoo artist and entrepreneur Feroze McLeod, who is also behind Bada Bink Tattoo Firm and Hounds of the Baskervilles.Born from a shared appreciation for craft, process and character built over time, the collaboration brings Buffalo Trace's whiskey-making heritage and archival Americana into the contemporary menswear world of Pharaoh's Horses. Drawing inspiration from vintage workwear, bartender uniforms and classic members' clubs, the collection reinterprets these references through considered materials, utility detailing and heritage-inspired graphics. Rather than conventional branded merchandise, the pieces are designed as a wardrobe in their own right, bringing together the legacy of Buffalo Trace with the distinctive design language of Pharaoh's Horses.About Buffalo Trace DistilleryBuffalo Trace Distillery is an American family-owned company based in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Distillery's rich tradition dates back to 1775 and it is a National Historic Landmark, as well as listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Its history includes such legends as E.H. Taylor, Jr., George T. Stagg, Albert B. Blanton, Orville Schupp and Elmer T. Lee.Buffalo Trace Distillery is a fully operational Distillery producing bourbon, rye and vodka on site.The Distillery has won more than 40 distillery titles since 2000 and garnered more than 1,000 awards for its wide range of premium whiskies.Its William Larue Weller, Stagg, Eagle Rare 10 and Thomas H. Handy received Gold Awards at the 2025 International Wine & Spirits Competition and its flagship Buffalo Trace Bourbon received a Master Medal at the 2025 Global American Whiskey Masters.

Clement Foo

Blue Totem Communications

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Buffalo Trace's 'Find Your Trace' Campaign Celebrates Craft, Heritage and History News Provided By Blue Totem Communications October 06, 2026, 10:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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