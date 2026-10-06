United Terra Enterprises PLC / Key word(s): Capital Increase

United Terra Enterprises PLC Provides Results of General Meeting

06.10.2026 / 12:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (INCLUDING ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO, OR FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF, U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S UNDER THE U.S. SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED), OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR SUBJECT TO REGULATORY RESTRICTIONS. United Terra Enterprises PLC Provides Results of General Meeting United Terra Enterprises PLC held its shareholders' meeting which resulted in a share capital increase by contribution in kind. Schaan, Liechtenstein, October 6, 2026 – United Terra Enterprises PLC (“UTP” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company held a General Meeting on September 30, 2026. During the meeting, a capital increase was approved to issue 20,992,820 new Name Shares of the Company (“Shares”). After the completion of the capital increase, the Company will have a share capital of CHF18,995,935.08 divided into 158,299,459 shares. The Shares will be utilized to facilitate the electronic exchange of shares of Eurybia AG, Switzerland and the Company. Upon completion of this share exchange, UTP will hold a total of 158,299,459 shares of Eurybia AG, representing 93.8% of the registered shares of Eurybia AG at that date. The remaining shares of Eurybia are expected to be acquired following an additional capital increase of UTP, which was approved at the General Meeting and will take place in the coming weeks. The Company's Chairman, Hans-Peter Vogt said:“With the completion of this capital increase, the Company is now positioned to finalize the share exchange. We anticipate that all existing shareholders of Eurybia will take part in the share exchange and thereby participate in the full range of our conventional and alternative energy projects.” – ENDS – Media & Investor Relations Contact: This press release and subsequent corporate updates can be accessed via the official United Terra Enterprises investor relations portal at: . For additional information, please contact Peter Krempin either via email...rprises or by telephone at +423 236 40 10. Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of international securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected timelines and results of the share exchange. These statements are based on the current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, and assumptions of UTP's management as of the date of this announcement and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and structural changes over time. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“going to,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,” or“would” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions. UTP cautions you that the foregoing may not include all of the forward-looking statements made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These include, without limitation: general economic and industry conditions; fluctuating power and energy pricing markets; structural delays in infrastructure construction; global supply chain disruptions; local political or macroeconomic shifts in sub-Saharan Africa; operational risks linked to pioneering ocean wave technologies; regulatory modifications regarding environmental compliance and local equity limits; the ability to retain key local leadership like regional country managers; and ongoing global or regional geopolitical instabilities. The assumptions behind these statements are considered reasonable by management at publication; however, the company undertakes no dynamic obligation to amend or publicly update these forward-looking summaries as a result of subsequent developments, except as mandated by law Disclaimer Notice This news release is structured for informative distribution tracking purposes only. It does not constitute or form part of any advertising campaign, formal offer, investment recommendation, or general invitation to purchase, subscribe for, or trade any active securities issued by United Terra Enterprises PLC or its subsidiaries across any global jurisdiction. It shall not form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any transactional contract, placement vehicle, or formal investment allocation decision. This news release does not constitute a formal corporate prospectus. 06.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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