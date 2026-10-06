Journalists Attacked At Bangladesh University Sparks Widespread Condemnation

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Oct 6 (IANS) At least 10 people sustained serious injuries after leaders and workers of Bangladesh's ruling BNP government's student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), attacked journalists and students at Rajshahi University, local media reported.

The incident occurred on Sunday night outside Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Hall of the university, sparking widespread condemnation and calls for action against those responsible.

The injured journalists were identified as Arifuzzaman Korban, university correspondent of bdnews24; Zahidul Islam of Agamir Shomoy; Noor Ahsan Mridul of The Daily Star; and Mainul Islam Raju of Samakal.

Citing witnesses, Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported that JCD leaders and workers marched in a procession from the university's Transport Market to the hall gate, allegedly with the intention of attacking hall parliament General Secretary (GS) Ariful Islam.

They were reportedly armed with locally made weapons, including machetes, cleavers, hockey sticks, pipes and baseball bats.

When the university proctor reached the spot, the JCD workers allegedly concealed the weapons. Journalists who arrived to film the incident were subsequently brutally attacked.

Condemning the incident, the anti-graft watchdog Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) voiced serious concern over the "armed attack and death threats" against journalists at Rajshahi University and called for justice regardless of the political identity or influence of those responsible.

In a statement on Monday, it urged the leadership of the ruling BNP and opposition Jamaat-e-Islami to introduce fundamental reforms and take effective self-corrective measures within their respective parties and affiliated organisations to end violent power struggles.

"Justice must be ensured for the media workers and students who were attacked. Regardless of their political affiliation or power, the perpetrators of the attack, along with their accomplices and supporters, must be prosecuted and held to a high standard through an unbiased investigation," UNB quoted TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman as saying.

Calling for decisive action by the political leadership, he further said, "Can the ruling BNP and the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami evade their primary political responsibility to end the violent struggle for asserting authority and to control their respective parties and affiliated organisations?"

Meanwhile, Dhaka University Journalists' Association (DUJA) also sharply criticised the attack on the journalists, while calling for exemplary punishment against those involved, as well as measures to ensure a safe working environment for media professionals on campuses.

Highlighting that the journalists were brutally beaten with machetes, cleavers, hockey sticks, iron rods, and baseball bats, and that attempts were made to snatch their mobile phones, DUJA leaders said, "We demand a speedy trial for this incident. If justice and accountability are not ensured following this attack, questions naturally arise regarding the performance of the relevant state institutions."