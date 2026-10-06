Shoaib Bashir Set To Retain Central Contract Despite Curtailed Role In Test Side

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) England spinner Shoaib Bashir is in line to retain his central contract despite having had a limited role in the Test team in the last year.

Bashir has played only two Test matches since July 2025 and had not bowled in one of them. He was their lead spinner before, but his place in the Playing XI remains further in question, especially since the retirement of Ben Stokes, as England would now want an all-rounder in the team.

Bashir was an unused member in the squad for the 3-0 Pakistan win. He played only two matches since England's home Test series against India in 2025, and that came against New Zealand in June. The off-spinner broke his finger during the India series.

He did not bowl in the Lord's Test against the Blackcaps and was used only for the Nottingham game.

According to Cricinfo, Bashir is set to retain his contract despite being given limited opportunities with the Test team. He made his debut against India in 2024 and has 71 wickets in 21 Tests since then.

His chances of playing the upcoming series in South Africa remain unclear, as the Three Lions can go with an all-pace attack. That series is scheduled to take place in December-January.

Meanwhile, Bashir can be crucial for England's away series against Bangladesh in February next year as they will bank on him for the frontline spin option.

The ECB is set to name the central contracts, and there are expected to be new additions. Ben Stokes and Mark Wood have retired, which would free the purse for England, as they were among the highest-paid cricketers for them.

The report added that the likes of Jordan Cox, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson are likely to get the deals after being into the England Test side. Rehan Ahmed might also get an extension after missing out on the ODI squad for the Pakistan tri-series.

Brydon Carse is under investigation by the Cricket Regulator for his nightclub incident and is entering his second year of the two-year contract. Several England cricketers were also offered two-year contracts, including Jofra Archer, Harry Brook and Josh Tongue.