BDA Shivaram Karanth Layout: Site Application Deadline May Be Extended To November 15

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is considering extending the final deadline for applications for sites in Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout to November 15, following a poor response from applicants. The authority had earlier fixed October 15 as the deadline for completing the site application process. While around 5,700 applicants have collected challans to book sites, only about 1,700 have so far paid the initial deposit and completed the application process. The low number of completed applications has prompted the BDA to consider extending the deadline by a month to give applicants more time to make the payment.

5,700 Applicants Collected Challans, But Only 1,700 Paid

BDA officials shared data showing that around 5,700 applicants collected challans to book sites. However, only 1,700 of them have paid the initial deposit and completed the application process.

Applicants have to pay a basic registration fee of ₹2,000, apart from the initial deposit. Depending on the size of the site, the deposit ranges from ₹8.7 lakh to ₹29 lakh. Officials believe the high upfront payment may be prompting many applicants to delay their payments or reconsider their applications.

BDA Expected 30,000 Applications

The layout is located close to the upcoming Bengaluru Business Corridor, earlier known as the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), making it a strategically important project for the BDA. The authority had expected at least 30,000 applications, but the low number of completed applications has raised concerns.

The BDA announced site allotments for eligible applicants in Dr K Shivaram Karanth Layout last August. The project is expected to be the last residential layout developed by the authority in North Bengaluru, with around 2,800 sites planned for allotment in the first phase.

Official Decision On Deadline Extension Soon

The BDA has prepared a ₹16,000 crore budget for the development of the layout. A senior BDA official said a proposal to extend the application deadline had been prepared due to the low number of completed applications. The BDA management board is expected to take a final decision on the proposed November 15 deadline soon.