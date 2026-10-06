Sourav Ganguly Net Worth: From India Captain To Delhi Capitals Head Coach - How Rich Is Dada?

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been appointed Delhi Capitals' head coach for IPL 2027. With a reported net worth of INR 700-750 crore from cricket, endorsements, TV and businesses, Dada is set for another lucrative chapter in cricket.

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly has officially been appointed as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027. The Delhi Capitals moved on from Hemang Badani after two IPL seasons following missing out on the IPL playoffs in consecutive seasons, opening the door for the legendary former India skipper to step into the role.

Ganguly taking over DC's coaching duties was already on the cards after years of close association with the franchise, having previously served in influential leadership roles, including as an advisor and the Director of Cricket Operations for both their men's and women's ecosystems.

Currently serving as President of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Sourav Ganguly has remained closely involved with Indian cricket both on and off the field, and his appointment as Delhi Capitals' head coach marks another major chapter in his post-retirement career, adding to his administrative and coaching experience.

Sourav Ganguly's role as the Delhi Capitals' coach will be his first coaching assignment in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He already served as head coach of the franchise's sister team, Pretoria Capitals, leading them to their second SA20 final, where they lost to three-time champion Sunrisers Eastern Cape this year.

Before stepping into the role as coach, advisor, and Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly served as Team India captain for five years from 2000 to 2005, building a formidable team following an episode of match-fixing that rocked the cricketing world.

Under Ganguly's captaincy, Team India emerged as a formidable unit, fostering an aggressive, fearless culture that conquered overseas frontiers and nurtured a golden generation of match-winners.

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Sourav Ganguly is one of the richest Indian cricketers, having accumulated his wealth through cricket salaries, lucrative broadcasting and commentary contracts, high-profile brand endorsements, sports administration roles, and extensive business investments.

According to reports, the former India captain has a net worth of INR 700-750 crore, making him among the wealthiest cricketers in the world. During his playing days, Ganguly reportedly earned between INR 50 and 100 crore through match fees, early BCCI central contracts, the IPL, and endorsement deals with PUMA, Hero Honda, and Britannia.

Reportedly, Sourav Ganguly earned INR 30 to 35 crore per season from Dadagiri Unlimited on Zee Bangla, further adding to his substantial income from television and other commercial ventures. Having hosted nine out of 10 seasons of Dadagiri, Ganguly earned substantial revenue through television.

Apart from being a former captain, coach, and cricket administrator, Sourav Ganguly is also an investor in multiple startups. The CAB president has invested in entertainment platform Flickstree, edtech startup Classplus, inter-city food delivery platform JustMyRoots, and Captain Steel India.

Apart from being an investor, Ganguly also held strategic stakes in all four companies in 2023. Through his investments in these startups, Sourav Ganguly has diversified his income beyond cricket, television, and brand endorsements.

Following his retirement from cricket, Sourav Ganguly has apparently shifted his focus towards building a diversified commercial empire that bridges sports management, corporate boards, and high-profile entrepreneurial ventures.

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Sourav Ganguly's appointment as the head of Delhi Capitals is a major boost for the team as they hope to bounce back after consecutive playoff misses under previous management. While the exact financial figures for his head coaching contract remain private, high-profile IPL head coach salaries typically command several crore rupees per season.

Reportedly, the likes of Ricky Ponting (Punjab Kings) and Ashish Nehra (Gujarat Titans) earn around INR 9.5 crore per season, placing them among the highest-paid head coaches in IPL history. Though the exact salary has not been disclosed by the DC franchise, Sourav Ganguly is expected to command a similar premium package befitting his legendary stature and multifaceted leadership role within the franchise.

Ganguly's salary as DC coach could further bolster his already substantial earnings, although the exact value of his contract is yet to be disclosed by the franchise. Given his extensive experience in Indian cricket, previous association with the Delhi Capitals, and recent coaching stint with Pretoria Capitals, his appointment is likely to add another lucrative stream to his post-retirement income.