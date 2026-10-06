Japan: Emergency Grant For Yemen And Djibouti In Response To The Deterioration Of The Humanitarian Situation In Yemen

On October 6, the Government of Japan decided to provide an Emergency Grant of USD 10 million to Yemen and Djibouti, in light of the urgent humanitarian needs arising in both countries in response to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Yemen and its expanding repercussion on neighboring states, to ensure peace and stability in the Middle East region, including the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which is of utmost importance to the entire international community, including Japan, from the perspective of energy security.With this Emergency Grant, Japan will implement humanitarian assistance in fields such as food and health through the World Food Programme (WFP), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).Japan will continue contributing to improving the humanitarian situation as well as to peace and stability in the Middle East and the Horn of Africa, including Djibouti, in close coordination with relevant countries and organizations.

(Reference) Implementing agencies, areas of assistance, and amount of contributions



WFP: Food [USD 3 million]

ICRC: Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) [USD 3 million] IOM: Shelter, Non-Food Items (NFI) [USD 2 million]

UNHCR: Protection, Shelter, Non-Food Items (NFI)​

Yemen [USD 8 million in total]Djibouti [USD 2 million in total]Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.